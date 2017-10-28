Halftime report: Colorado leads Cal 27-14

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently hosting the Cal Golden Bears at Folsom Field for the Buffs’ homecoming week.

After two quarters of play, the Buffs lead Cal, 27-14.

The Bears won the opening coin toss and deferred, but Colorado failed to generate much offense on its first possession. The Bears went three-and-out to begin the game, as well.

A week after being blanked on the road by No. 15 Washington State, the Buffs immediately showed an improved offensive competency. After their first unsuccessful drive, the Buffs scored back-to-back touchdowns on their next two possessions.

On the first, senior tailback Philip Lindsay juked Cal linebacker Gerran Brown en route to a 39-yard gain, placing CU in the redzone. Senior wideout Devin Ross later caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Steven Montez to open up the scoring.

At the half, Montez is 11-of-16 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay has rushed for 82 yards on 16 rush attempts. As a unit, the Buffs have racked up 361 yards of total offense while holding Cal, the team that pounded Wazzu 37-3, a few weeks ago, to just 177 total yards.

Montez later used his legs to find the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown run, as the Buffs capped a six-play, 75-yard drive to take a 14-7 lead over the Bears.

Montez has flexed his throwing arm thus far in the game. He’s hit senior wideout Shay Fields, Jr. and Laviska Shenault with long bombs, the former being a 65-yard touchdown pass to put CU up 21-7 with the latter being a 58-yard connection that Shenault caught within the 10-yard line.

Fields, Jr. leads the team with 87 receiving yards.

Freshman placekicker James Stefanou converted a 29-yard field goal with about seven minutes left before halftime, but Cal did answer back, getting a much-needed touchdown before halftime.

Bowers overcame a monster sack by junior linebacker Drew Lewis and multiple collapsing pockets to lead the Bears on a 17-play, 79-yard scoring drive that ended with an impressive 27-yard touchdown reception by Cal’s Kanawai Noa.

With the score 24-14 in favor of CU, the Buffs got the ball back after Cal’s score with just over a minute left before halftime. Montez led the team 50 yards downfield in eight plays. Stefanou nailed a 39-yard field goal, ending the half and putting Colorado up by 13.

The CU Independent will have a full report on the action between Colorado and California after the game ends.

