The energy from the Nashville-based band Moon Taxi was contagious as they made their return to the United States at the Ogden Theatre on Dec. 8. The crowd, filled with drunken dancers, those more interested in having a conversation than watching the show, and everyone in between, roared with applause from the moment the first guitar was strummed.

The show was one of the final stops on the band’s Put ‘Em Up Tour. Lead singer Trevor Terndrup had the audience’s hands up all night, ith his rich vocals and positive energy. The band sounded like the ideal combination of ravaging rock and perfect pop, fitting the eclectic indie/pop/rock/folk sound they’ve adopted.

The only thing more impressive than the band’s stage presence was the light show that accompanied them. For most of the songs a series of rainbow lights flashed along to the beat. Though blinding at some points, the bright lights reinforced the group’s happy-go-lucky aesthetic.

The show began with a series of hair flips and rocker-esque jumps from Terndrup, as he sang the opening lines to some of the bands most popular songs. At the base of his feet laid a statue of a hand holding up the peace sign, a symbol for the group’s tour. The set list included songs from previous albums and from their upcoming album, Let the Record Play, as well as a few vintage covers.

Later in the night, the crowd’s cheers grew when the band began to play the introductory chords to the classic rock song, “Hotel California” by The Eagles. Afterwards, the walls of the Ogden mellowed out from the constant shaking as the apparently tone-deaf crowd sang along with Terndrup’s rendition of “Imagine” by John Lennon. These crowd-pleasing covers demonstrated the band’s classic rock roots.

Moon Taxi credits a lot of their sound to many different forms of inspiration. Everything from classic rock to Southern folk and contemporary pop has played a role, and because of that the band’s music is certainly unique. Their Southern roots, specifically, are apparent in a lot of their older music, and were reiterated in their performance. At one point Terndup even dedicated a song to the people of the East Coast.

The heartening song “Run Right Back” was a crowd favorite. Mentioning multiple Southern states, you could hear the excitement in Terndrup’s voice as he sang a tribute to his home state of Tennessee. His smile, which stretched from ear to ear, put a smile on everyone in the audience’s face as well.

Terndrup’s energy level only escalated as the night went on. He constantly paced the width of the stage, and at some points I thought his energy was going to launch him off the stage. During the song “Morocco” his energy was at an all-time high. Reinforced by the audience’s roars, Terndrup grabbed more than a few protruding hands.

It was obvious the venue was filled with loyal Moon Taxi fans. The cheers were just as powerful for songs off their first album as for their most recent. The Put ‘Em Up Tour comes to an end just as the band’s fifth album is expected to drop. The group has released three singles off Let the Record Play, which were all played on Friday. The wildly popular single “Two High” sent the crowd home in high spirits and served as an essential part of the encore.

Moon Taxi rocked the Ogden by creating a high-energy atmosphere that provoked even the dullest of concertgoers to put throw thier hands in the air.

