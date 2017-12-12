Passion and politics shine in Miguel’s ‘War and Leisure’

Singer, songwriter, activist and Grammy award-winning artist Miguel finally delivered his highly anticipated new LP, War and Leisure. While dodging rumors about the album’s political nature, Miguel doubled down on social commentary. With a record that combines hip-hop, funk and soul, he provides a sensual expression of today’s political atmosphere.

Miguel’s success as an artist, as well as his activism, powerful vocals, and sexual lyrics, has his fans comparing him to some of R&B’s greatest artists. Specifically, the 32-year-old has been likened to Prince and Stevie Wonder since winning a Grammy for best R&B song with “Adorn,” off of his second studio album.

Most recently, Miguel inserted himself into the conversation surrounding immigration, drawing from his Los Angeles roots and upbringing as son of a Mexican-American immigrant. He attended and performed at a rally in 2017, standing up for immigrants abused by the current system. He says that the 2016 election sparked his interest in politics .

War and Leisure boasts notable features by other R&B and hip-hop artists and continues Miguel’s activism. “Come Through and Chill feat. J. Cole and Salaam Remi” and “Now” contain the most political messages on the album. The former encompasses a methodical deep fans of featured artist J. Cole have come to expect. The lyrics describe a relaxed night smoking “green” with his girl but progress with comparisons to President Trump and Colin Kaepernick.

“Know you been on my mind like Kaepernick kneelin’ / Or police killings, or Trump saying slick shit / Manipulating poor white people because they ignorant,” raps Cole.

“Now,” serves as the finale on the album, as well as a call for unity. With his harmonious vocals, Miguel calls for a discussion on what freedom looks like in 2017. The song opens with a soulful introduction to the focus of the track. Miguel serenades the listener, singing: “CEO of the free world now / Build your walls up high and wide / Make it rain to keep them out / They won’t change what we are inside.”

This reference to President Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the Mexican border continues throughout all four minutes of the song. The lyrics come full circle and calls for unified protest by the citizens of Puerto Rico, Houston, Michigan and Standing Rock, as well as by dreamers.

“Caramelo Duro feat. Kali Uchis” pays homage to the singer’s Hispanic heritage. The upbeat, lively song features both English and Spanish, mimicking the Latin Pop music recently taking over global charts. Even though it follows a different musical style than the rest of the album, it retains the sensual themes prevalent on many of the tracks. But while it appeals to the sexy, vibrant side of Miguel’s music, it lacks substance compared to the rest of the album.

Miguel shows his funk inspiration in the tracks, “Pineapple Skies” and “Told You So.” The electronic beat and high-pitched vocals in “Told You So” parallel Prince’s hit song, “Kiss.” It takes on the sensual and sexual themes of Prince, combined with a similar musical style. “I know you sense a pleasure in my eye / As long as you know, baby / Every pleasure has its price baby,” sings Miguel.

War and Leisure shows Miguel’s growth as a singer and songwriter, in addition to commenting on timely political events. The songs are catchy and fit multiple moods. The album as a whole has a wide array of tracks that appeal to any listener.

