Buffs take down Washington State on Senior Day, 72-69

After honoring seniors Brecca Thomas and Zoe Correal before their final game at the Coors Events Center on Sunday, the University of Colorado women’s basketball team defeated Wazzu 72-69 in a a thriller that came down to the wire.

The Buffaloes (14-13, 5-11 Pac-12) and the Cougars were neck and neck for the majority of the game; the Buffs’ third quarter advantage, which saw CU score 17 points to WSU’s 14, was the largest point differential of any of the four quarters of play.

Junior guards Kennedy Leonard and Alexis Robinson both scored 15 points and were tied for the team lead in that regard. Correal gave the Buffs a solid defensive boost as she secured 14 rebounds and contributed nine points in the win.

On the day, Colorado was bested by Washington State in shooting percentage from the floor and from long range; the Buffaloes’ 6-of-21 performance from behind the three-point line was an area of concern.

That said, the Buffs were able to make up for it with solid free throw shooting. Colorado managed to get to the charity stripe 28 times, of which attempts 22 went in the basket.

Two other Buffs scored in double-digits: freshman forward Annika Jank added 12 while sophomore guard Quinessa Caylao-Do put up 11.

Up next for the Buffs is a road matchup with UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 22. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. MST.

