With Halloween falling on a Wednesday this year, CU Boulder students had an excuse to dress up and get wild for a solid week of celebrating the spooky holiday of Halloweekend.
The sun has started to set earlier, the leaves have all fallen off the trees and the squirrels are hiding food for the winter. It’s officially decorative gourd season.
Autumn breezes blow crispy leaves into houses and no one is sure if they should turn on the heat yet, but there is one thing everyone knows: it’s time to bust out a costume.
As midterms come and go, students use the holiday to relieve stress by donning costumes of favorite characters, creatively finding ways to be funny, clever and topical.
The weather has started to change and get cooler, but that doesn’t stop determined people from wandering through the streets trick-or-treating for parties.
College can be a hard time for many students, but the lighthearted fun of Halloween – dressing up, letting go and being with friends – makes the holiday a favorite for many… despite killer hangovers.
