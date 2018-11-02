Another Halloweekend, in photos

With Halloween falling on a Wednesday this year, CU Boulder students had an excuse to dress up and get wild for a solid week of celebrating the spooky holiday of Halloweekend.

Kelly Yanagihara and Tessa Diestel posing in costume at a Halloween party. October 28, 2018. (Lukas Crosby/CU Independent)

 

One partygoer gets a leg up during a Halloween party. Oct. 31, 2018. (Bri Barnum/CU Independent)

The sun has started to set earlier, the leaves have all fallen off the trees and the squirrels are hiding food for the winter. It’s officially decorative gourd season.

BeetleJuice makes an appearance at the Costume Contest outside the VAC. Oct. 31, 2018. (Ryan Northrop/CU Independent)

 

People were flipping out for Halloween. Oct. 31, 2018 (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

Autumn breezes blow crispy leaves into houses and no one is sure if they should turn on the heat yet, but there is one thing everyone knows: it’s time to bust out a costume.

A moth laughs while enjoying the light of the kitchen. Oct. 31, 2018. (Bri Barnum/CU Independent)

 

Darth Vader IS this campus’s father. Oct. 31, 2018. (Ryan Northrop/CU Independent)

 

Jim and Pam. Oct. 31, 2018. (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

As midterms come and go, students use the holiday to relieve stress by donning costumes of favorite characters, creatively finding ways to be funny, clever and topical.

Max from ‘Where the Wild Things Are.’ Oct. 31, 2018. (Ryan Northrop/CU Independent)

 

Even the most studious can get into the holiday mood. Oct. 27, 2018. (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

 

Jonathan Allen and a friend pose in costume at a Halloween party dressed as the $uicideboy$. Oct. 26, 2018. (Lukas Crosby/CU Independent)

The weather has started to change and get cooler, but that doesn’t stop determined people from wandering through the streets trick-or-treating for parties.

For this partygoer, Halloween is the perfect opportunity for a game of slap-the-bag. Oct. 31, 2018. (Bri Barnum/CU Independent)

 

Training hard even in the offseason. Oct. 30, 2018. (Fiona Matson/CU Independent)

College can be a hard time for many students, but the lighthearted fun of Halloween – dressing up, letting go and being with friends – makes the holiday a favorite for many… despite killer hangovers.

Feminist costumes (featuring Rosa Parks on the right) outside VAC. Oct. 31, 2018p. (Ryan Northrop/CU Independent)

 

One flamingo stops for conversation amid the bustle of a Halloween party. Oct. 31, 2018. (Bri Barnum/CU Independent)

