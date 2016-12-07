Halftime report: Colorado holding its own vs. Xavier, trails 31-28

The University of Colorado men’s basketball team is hosting the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers tonight at Coors Events Center. After 20 minutes of play, the Buffs trail 31-28 heading into halftime.

The Buffs enjoyed a solid first half, keeping pace with a talented Musketeers roster that has three starters averaging more than 15 points per game so far this year. Colorado went up 28-23 with about three minutes left in the game, but an 8-0 run from Xavier has put the Musketeers ahead with a slight edge at the halfway mark.

The Buffs have struggled to defend Xavier from beyond the arch — the Musketeers have attempted 16 shots from long range and made five.

Colorado has been led by junior guard George King, who has 10 points and six rebounds. He’s shooting 4-of-7 from the floor and has knocked down two three-pointers. Senior guard-forward Xavier Johnson is next on the team with six points to his credit.

Two Musketeers are in double digits at halftime; Trevon Bluiett has 12 while RaShid Gaston has contributed 10 points.

Xavier, which has the size advantage in this matchup, has the edge in rebounding so far, having secured 24 boards compared to CU’s 20. The Buffs have slightly out-dueled Xavier in points off turnovers so far, registering six points while holding the Musketeers to four.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after time expires.

