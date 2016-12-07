cutaboo

CU Taboo: Resurrection Church

Back in August, the University of Colorado-Boulder made controversial headlines when a campus ministry was accused of cult-like activity by former members. In November, this church’s membership in the CU Religious Campus Organizations was officially revoked. The CUI’s controversial news podcast invited one of these former members to speak about his experiences with the church on the show.

CU Taboo returns with a special edition episode hosted by Jordyn Siemens and Xandra McMahon.

For more information on this story and the Resurrection Church click here.

