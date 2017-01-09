The Buffs went on a late run, but were unable to make up for their earlier struggles in the game against Arizona on Saturday. By Jake MauffRead More »
Buffaloes lose heartbreaker to ASU despite White’s heroics
Colorado lost a nail-biter in the final seconds to Arizona State, despite a heroic performance by Derrick White. By Justin Guerriero.Read More »
Opinion: How fair is it to call the 2016 Buffaloes overrated?
After a worst-to-first turnaround season, the Buffaloes dropped their last two games. But is the Rise overrated? By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
Opinion: Why sports were a big relief in a terrible 2016
As one of society's best distractions, sports made 2016 feel less like the awful mess that it was. These were the best moments. By Kyle RiniRead More »
Colorado loses Pac-12 conference play opener to Utah 76-60
Colorado started Pac-12 play 0-1 with a large road loss to Utah on Sunday. The Buffs had trouble on both sides of the ball. By Jake MauffRead More »
Buffs unable to slow Cowboys, fall in Alamo Bowl 38-8
Colorado's defense broke down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half. Drew Sharek reports from the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.Read More »
Alamo Bowl preview: Colorado vs. Oklahoma State
The Buffs square off against Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday. Kyle Rini takes a look at the impending matchup.Read More »
Get ready for Decadence, Denver’s New Year’s Eve EDM celebration
The annual New Year's Eve EDM celebration is happening once again at the Colorado Convention Center. Here are the details. By Thomas RollerRead More »
Buffs beat Eastern Washington 76-68 despite abysmal start
The Buffs overcame a terrible start to the game, bouncing back and winning despite going down 19-2 in the first half. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
Opinion: Growing hate after Trump swindled the religious vote
Trump's campaign was riddled with the irony of his wide appeal to Christians despite un-Christian policies and rhetoric. By Kim HabichtRead More »