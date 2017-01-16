The Colorado Buffaloes lost another tight conference game and drop to 0-5 in conference play. Kyle Rini has the recap.Read More »
Halftime report: Colorado leads No. 25 USC by one
The Colorado Buffaloes are in a tight game against USC. At the half, the score is 35-34 Colorado. By Kyle RiniRead More »
Buffs can’t slow down No. 4 UCLA, fall 104-89
After a close first half, UCLA pulled away and dispatched the Buffaloes, 104-89. Justin Guerriero has the story from Coors Events Center.Read More »
Halftime Report: Colorado vs. No. 4 UCLA
The Colorado Buffaloes trail the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at halftime, 51-45. Justin Guerriero has the details from Coors Events Center.Read More »
Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the UCLA Bruins
The CUI touched base with UCLA's Daily Bruin to find out about the 16-1 Bruins, who play the Buffs in Boulder on Thursday.Read More »
Colorado struggles against No. 17 Arizona, loses third conference game 82-73
The Buffs went on a late run, but were unable to make up for their earlier struggles in the game against Arizona on Saturday. By Jake MauffRead More »
Buffaloes lose heartbreaker to ASU despite White’s heroics
Colorado lost a nail-biter in the final seconds to Arizona State, despite a heroic performance by Derrick White. By Justin Guerriero.Read More »
Opinion: How fair is it to call the 2016 Buffaloes overrated?
After a worst-to-first turnaround season, the Buffaloes dropped their last two games. But is the Rise overrated? By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
Opinion: Why sports were a big relief in a terrible 2016
As one of society's best distractions, sports made 2016 feel less like the awful mess that it was. These were the best moments. By Kyle RiniRead More »
Colorado loses Pac-12 conference play opener to Utah 76-60
Colorado started Pac-12 play 0-1 with a large road loss to Utah on Sunday. The Buffs had trouble on both sides of the ball. By Jake MauffRead More »