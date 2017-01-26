After nearly two months of debate about the alt-right icon, Milo Yiannopoulos finally spoke at the CU Boulder campus. By Jake MauffRead More »
Women’s basketball Buffs score elusive second Pac-12 win, take down Utah 54-49
The Colorado Buffaloes edged the Utah Utes 54-49 at Coors Events Center on Wednesday night. Justin Guerriero has the scoop.Read More »
CU administration was aware of Milo Yiannopoulos incidents; campus to host Buffs United and Laverne Cox events Wednesday
After weeks of controversy and despite incidents at other universities, Milo Yiannopoulos’ talk will occur along with two other events. By Jake Mauff and Ellis ArnoldRead More »
Insight into new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot
The CU Independent spoke with an expert from Kentucky University to discuss new defensive coordinator DJ Eliot. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
Album Review: ‘Run The Jewels 3,’ RTJ’s best album to date
Hip-hop trailblazers Run the Jewels couple their unorthodox style with a more nuanced catchiness in their third album. By Alvaro SanchezRead More »
McPeak’s McPolitics: Trump’s alternative reality
When faced with a reality he did not like, President Trump instead chose to construct one with his own alternative facts. By Emily McPeakRead More »
Trump to clear pathway for Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL
Construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines will continue after executive actions were signed on Tuesday. By Jackson BarnettRead More »
Environmental activists walk out of class to rally at UMC
Activist group Fossil Free CU protested the school's support of fossil fuels and oppose the Trump administration's policies. By Jesse HughesRead More »
For deaf CU student and crew team member, life is lived in two worlds
CU Boulder student Sarah Faust shares her story of adapting to a new life after losing her hearing in a rowing accident. By Morgan WhitleyRead More »
Women’s March on Denver, part of largest demonstration in U.S. history, drew over 100,000
Thousands marched at the state capitol Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and advocate for women's rights. By Maris WestrumRead More »