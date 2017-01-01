Colorado's defense broke down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half. Drew Sharek reports from the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.Read More »
Alamo Bowl preview: Colorado vs. Oklahoma State
The Buffs square off against Oklahoma State in the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday. Kyle Rini takes a look at the impending matchup.Read More »
Get ready for Decadence, Denver’s New Year’s Eve EDM celebration
The annual New Year's Eve EDM celebration is happening once again at the Colorado Convention Center. Here are the details. By Thomas RollerRead More »
Buffs beat Eastern Washington 76-68 despite abysmal start
The Buffs overcame a terrible start to the game, bouncing back and winning despite going down 19-2 in the first half. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
Opinion: Growing hate after Trump swindled the religious vote
Trump's campaign was riddled with the irony of his wide appeal to Christians despite un-Christian policies and rhetoric. By Kim HabichtRead More »
Colorado beats Fort Hays State 81-71; Boyle ‘disgusted’ with sloppy win
The Buffs defeated Fort Hays at Coors Events Center on Saturday afternoon, despite a sloppy second half. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
CU Boulder to support alternative event to Milo Yiannopoulos talk
After concern from campus on hosting the alt-right speaker, CU said it will support an alternative event along with his talk. By Ellis ArnoldRead More »
Concert review: The Martinez Brothers deadass shut down Club Vinyl
Bronx-bred DJ group the Martinez Brothers brought an impeccable show to Denver's Club Vinyl. By Robert HyltonRead More »
Blooming into winter: A profile of the CU student behind Bloom Outerwear
A profile of winter clothing company Bloom Outerwear, founded by a CU business school alum during his sophomore year. By Nikita MamochineRead More »
Opinion: Jim Leavitt’s departure stings in more ways than one
Buffs' defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is leaving CU for the Oregon Ducks, and it leaves a sour taste for this fan. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »