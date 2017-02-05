Train's new record "A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat" sees the band adding more hip, modern sounds to its typically romantic formula. By Sam DanshesRead More »
Album review: Foxygen’s ‘Hang’
The nostalgia of psychedelic duo Foxygen's new album is rooted in the `70s, but it brings new twists to the era's style. By Kristin EndahlRead More »
Album review: Ty Segall’s ‘Ty Segall’
Ty Segall's self-named garage rock album is an engaging and skillfully done piece of work well-worth the listen. By Austin Willeke.Read More »
Colorado completes major fourth quarter comeback in 70-58 victory over Wazzu
The University of Colorado women's basketball team defeated Washington State 70-58 after a huge fourth quarter comeback. By Olivia ButrymovichRead More »
‘La La Land’: The best love letter to cinema in decades
If you can only see one Oscar nominated film this season, it should be "La La Land," a movie that worships the movies. By Xandra McMahon.Read More »
Buffaloes hang on to beat Stanford for third straight win
The Buffaloes beat the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto on Thursday evening, 81-74, for the team's third straight victory. By Justin GuerrieroRead More »
New research projects seeks to unlock science of clouds
CU Boulder's atmospheric department is part of a joint project that seeks to determine the effectiveness of cloud-seeding. By Carina JuligRead More »
Boulder Faculty Assembly condemns immigration ban, urges CU administration to do the same
The faculty group voted 30-1 to release a statement in opposition to the recent executive order regarding immigration. By Carina JuligRead More »
Film review: “A Dog’s Purpose”
"A Dog's Purpose" had lots of feel-good scenes and cute animals, but lacked the emotional depth to truly make it stand out. By Stephanie WoodRead More »
Grapevine’s Alex Myers dishes on how to get laid
Calling all bad hombres of CU, Grapevine has the perfect advice to help you get lucky this weekend! By Alex MeyersRead More »