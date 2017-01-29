An impromptu crowd of local people and travelers assembled at DIA and protested Trump's recent ban on Muslim refugees. By Jackson BarnettRead More »
Buffs shock No. 10 Oregon, 74-65
The Colorado Buffaloes stunningly upset the No. 10 Oregon Ducks 74-65, gaining their second straight win. Kyle Rini has the recap.Read More »
Halftime Report: Colorado starts strong, leads No.10 Oregon 35-34
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) are in Boulder tonight for a showdown with the Colorado Buffaloes (11-10, 1-8 Pac-12). The Buffs are off to a surprisingly good start, holding their own against the highly ranked Ducks and maintaining a tight 35-34 lead at the half. The game got off to a messy start for both squads as …Read More »
CU Bluffs: Congress proposes bill to safeguard sperm, sparks uprising
The Justice for Immaterial Zygotes Act is only in early stages of conception but is already causing outrage in men.Read More »
Coin Toss: Are the Buffs capable of a second half turnaround?
Can the Colorado Buffaloes get back on track in the second half of the season? Justin Guerriero and Jake Mauff debate in Coin Toss.Read More »
Buffs fail to hold back Utes, fall 58-53 on the road
The Colorado Buffaloes were unable to overcome the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, falling, 58-53 on Saturday. By Justin Guerriero.Read More »
White House reverses part of ban on refugees and citizens from 7 Muslim countries after legal challenges
Trump barred entry from seven countries and all refugees entering the United States, the New York Times reported.Read More »
Some brought messages of kindness, acceptance outside Milo Yiannopoulos event; some were violent
Protests of Yiannopoulos' event manifested in varying messages held by students and community members on Wednesday. By Heidi HarrisRead More »
CU football assistant coach, Joe Tumpkin, resigns from team amid domestic violence complaint
Joe Tumpkin handed in his resignation after he was asked to do so by the university. He was previously suspended by the team. By Jake MauffRead More »
Trump pushes for DAPL, but protestors, law stand in his way
Trump signed executive actions hoping that the Dakota Access Pipeline gets completed. Following through isn't that simple. By Jackson BarnettRead More »