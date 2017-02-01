Colorado passed Proposition 106, an amendment that would give terminal patients the option to access medical aid in dying. By Vasundhara TyagiRead More »
Opinion: Trump’s first 10 days
Opinion: Trump's first 10 days
A break down of the executive orders and memoranda issued by President Trump during his first 10 days in office. By Dani Pinkus
Keg Tap: Stanford and Cal preview
Keg Tap: Stanford and Cal preview
The Keg Tap team is back this week with a preview of the Buffs' road upcoming matchups with Stanford and Cal.
Former students of Israel’s environmental Arava Institute visit CU Boulder, promote peace
Alumni from the Middle Eastern environmental studies institute talked to students about the program and Middle Eastern peace. By Kristin OhRead More »
Buffs in the Kitchen: Eggplant
Buffs in the Kitchen: Eggplant
The best student chef in Boulder is back with another delicious recipe! Check out how to prepare this underused veggie. By Jackson Barnett
AMPED: Run the Jewels – “Run the Jewels 3”
AMPED: Run the Jewels – "Run the Jewels 3"
In this edition of CUI's music podcast, the group discusses "Run the Jewels 3," the new album from the experimental hip-hop group.
Alpine team records strong results up north
Alpine team records strong results up north
The University of Colorado alpine team competed in a series of races in Alaska this past week. By Olivia Butrymovich
Dining hall buffalo depresses students
Dining hall buffalo depresses students
Will Vill's new dinning hall holds happy students but one sad statue, leaving them to question its placement. By Carina Julig
VIDEO: Hundreds gather at DIA to protest Trump executive action banning refugees, Muslims
An impromptu crowd of local people and travelers assembled at DIA and protested Trump's recent ban on Muslim refugees. By Jackson BarnettRead More »
Buffs shock No. 10 Oregon, 74-65
Buffs shock No. 10 Oregon, 74-65
The Colorado Buffaloes stunningly upset the No. 10 Oregon Ducks 74-65, gaining their second straight win. Kyle Rini has the recap.