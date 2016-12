Keg Tap: Inaugural basketball podcast for ’16-17 season

In the first Keg Tap episode of the 2016-17 season, the gang dives into the men's basketball team's win vs. Xavier, as well as implications and predictions for the future. Olivia Butrymovich, Justin Guerriero and Jake Mauff also took a gander at the impressive bounce back this year by the now No.18 women's basketball. Contact CU Independent Keg Tap Host Justin Guerriero at justin.guerriero@colorado.edu.