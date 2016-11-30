Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the CSU Rams’ basketball squad

In light of the Colorado State Rams heading to Coors Events Center this Wednesday to play the Buffs, the CUI’s Justin Guerriero got in touch with Eddie Herz of the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Herz, who is the basketball beat writer for the Rams, shed some light on this year’s squad and the impending matchup.

Justin Guerriero: Wednesday at Coors Events Center features the 5-1 Buffs vs. the 5-1 Rams. What’s your impression of this Rams squad so far this year? Are they poised to improve from last year’s 18-16 campaign?

Eddie Herz: After losing second team All-Mountain West guard Antwan Scott and three other starters, the Rams have their work cut out for them. Their leading returning scorer from 2015-2016, Gian Clavell, was also suspended indefinitely before the season began. As a result, the Rams have yet to find their rhythm with so many former bench players and new faces seeing significant floor time. That being said, the Rams will definitely take a 5-1 start. However, it’s, without a doubt, been a soft 5-1. CSU has struggled to beat inferior programs such as Fort Lewis, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Southeastern Louisiana. The Rams were actually trailing DII Fort Lewis at halftime. Though they have a decent amount of talent, winning more than 18 games is a long-shot given their lack of experience. I’m guessing they win anywhere from 14 to 16 games.

JG: The Buffaloes have struggled defensively this year. What’s been a noticeable weakness of CSU’s so far this year?

EH: Shooting the ball from anywhere but the free-throw line. The Rams have been one of the worst teams in the nation in sinking their shots through six games. Their team field-goal percentage of 41.9 ranks 272nd in all of college basketball. They’ve also been atrocious from three, shooting only 27.2 percent, putting them at 336th in the country.

JG: The Buffs have been spreading the ball around well this year. In all six games, the team has had at least three players score in double digits. Will the Rams’ defense be able to devote attention to multiple play makers?

EH: While they’ve struggled on offense, CSU’s defense is a big reason why they’ve won five games. The Rams have held their opponents under 60 points in three of their six games. They’ve also only let their opponents get more than 70 on one occasion. Their 43.0 rebounds per game (tied for 20th best in the country) have also created a lot of one shot possessions for their opposition. If anything, their defense and ability to limit second and third chance opportunities on the glass will keep CSU in the game. The Rams should be able to keep some of the Buffs’ key scorers in check for the most part.

JG: I couldn’t resist bringing up the success of CU’s football team in this. After the Buffs throttled the Rams in football this year, is there an intensified desire to beat the Buffs on the basketball court from this Rams team?

EH: Beating the Buffs is always a bit sweeter than any other non-conference win. I’d be lying if I said CSU was just treating this like any other game, especially after how badly they lost to CU in football. All of the CSU’s hoops players witnessed their football team get embarrassed on the field. Six of them were also on the court last year when the Rams let a 13-point halftime lead slip away against the Buffs at home. They’re hungry, and I don’t think there’s one individual regular season game they want to win as bad as this one.

JG: Who are the Rams main offensive threats?

EH: Clavell would be if he was eligible to play. Without him suiting up, double-double machine Emmanuel Omogbo is the guy to watch out for. He is the team leader in both points and rebounds, averaging 13.5 points and 12.3 boards per game. The second-year junior college transfer has recorded double-digit points and rebounds in four of the Rams’ six contests. Next is Che Bob, who seems to be a younger version of Omogbo. In only 21.3 minutes per game, which mostly come off the bench, Bob has scored 10.8 points per game and has racked up 7.2 rebounds in his first year as a Ram. J.D. Paige is also a guy to watch. Though he began the season a little slow, the redshirt sophomore guard dropped 23 points and dished out six assists last Sunday against Alcorn State. Paige is averaging 11 points per game and has scored in double figures three times.

JG: Score predictions?

EH: This should be a competitive and close game through the first half. CSU’s rebounding and defense will keep the Buffs’ lead to single digits going into the locker room. However, the Rams do not come close to matching CU’s versatility and experience. The Buffs should pull away down the stretch and cold shooting will once again hurt CSU. Colorado 85, Colorado State 68.

