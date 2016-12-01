Grapevine’s finals week(s) survival guide

Has your return from Thanksgiving break hit you like a ton of bricks? Do you wake up every morning literally dreading the day ahead? Well, Grapevine is here to help you survive the last few weeks of school, which can sometimes feel like the last few months of school.

Step 1: Drink lots of water

Duh. Water is, like, the basic element of life or whatever. So basically drink water like there won’t be any left tomorrow (which sadly isn’t entirely out of the question at this point). Drinking water will keep you focused, energized and also does wonders for your skin.

Step 2: Stop texting your hook-up buddy

OK, this one is a little more controversial but the last thing you need while trying to write five papers and cram for 11 exams is the distraction your hook-up buddy so often provides (for both the better and the worse). Trust me, while you might be tempted to give them a ring while you’re struggling to write page 17 of your paper on 18th century art in Thailand or whatever, it’s best to get your work done. XOXO thank us later.

Step 3: Minimize your alcohol intake

Kind of the like hook-up buddy conundrum, the allure of alc to take you away from your work is almost constant. But, like, cut down on your alcohol consumption for TWO WEEKS for a more lucid and successful finals period. And tbh if you can’t cut down for 14 days you should probably reserve a spot at Passages or Betty Ford now. (And we’re being serious — alcoholism is no joke so if you need help make sure you get it and take care of yourself:) )

Step 4: Hide your credit card

Whether or not it’s your credit card of your parent(s)’ is besides the point. If you’re anything like the Grapevine staff, you spend almost every moment on your laptop online shopping while ~totally~ studying for a final or writing an essay. Go to an ATM and take out what you need for food or whatever for the next two weeks and hunker down until everything is finished. I know it’s 2016 and cash is pretty gross, but it’s worth it.

Step 5: Delete your social

Hands down the most painful step in this process. I know millennials use social media for basically everything now — but that’s kind of the point. Take a break from your Facebook, your Twitter, your Insta, your finsta or even weibo or whatever that thing is so you can focus on what really matters the next few weeks: kicking ass and taking names on your finals!

OK, I know this list seems like a lot in the moment, but do it step-by-step, once a day until you have done all of these and soon you will realize you can be a true academic after all. Good luck on finals Buffs!