Pac-12 Championship: CU trails Washington 14-7 at the half

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently competing for a Pac-12 Conference title in Santa Clara, California. Standing in their way is a formidable Washington Huskies team. The Huskies, ranked No. 4 in the country, are playing for a playoff berth, with No. 8 Colorado hoping to secure a spot in the Rose Bowl.

Through 30 minutes of play, the Buffaloes trail Washington 14-7. The Huskies have outgained CU 186-118.

The Buffs got off to a rough start. After junior placekicker Chris Graham booted the opening kickoff out of bounds, the Huskies started at their own 35-yard line and got to work quickly. Washington tailback Lavon Coleman has been a plague to the Colorado defense. On the opening drive, he exploded out o the backfield for a 26-yard gain, eventually getting into the endzone a few plays later.

Colorado got to Washington’s 36-yard line on its opening drive, but after senior quarterback Sefo Liufau left the game with an apparent ankle injury following being sacked, the offense stalled out, failing to convert a 4th down.

But the Buffs’ defense was stout following the turnover on downs. Colorado sacked Huskies quarterback Jake Browning twice; junior defensive end Timothy COleman was in on both of them.

With freshman quarterback Steven Montez in for Liufau, the Buffs got things started on offense, capping a 55-yard drive with a touchdown, courtesy of junior tailback Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay has rushed 10 times so far and has gained just 13 yards. Washington’s defense has done a good job of containing him. Montez is 5-of-12 with 60 passing yards.

With the score tied after a quarter of play, Washington made things 14-7 about four minutes into the second quarter, when Browning found Darrell Daniels for a 15-yard touchdown.

Junior Wide receiver Shay Fields, Jr. leads the Buffs with 21 receiving yards, which he gained on his lone reception in the game.

Colorado’s secondary has done well vs. Browning. He has just 38 passing yards and has been unable to connect with standout wide receiver John Ross, who’s caught just one pass for three yards.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after time expires.

