Coin Toss: Previewing the Buffs’ first four conference matchups

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes football program need no reminder of the team’s woes in regards to winning conference games. Head coach Mike MacIntyre has won two Pac-12 games in his tenure at the helm of the program. But 2016 could be the year that the misery ends. With a mature and experienced roster, the Buffs look more poised to do some intra-conference damage than in years prior. The CUI’s Justin Guerriero and Jake Mauff break down the first four Pac-12 matchups and examine the Buffs’ chances of winning.

Oregon: (Sept. 24)

Jake Mauff: Oregon is lacking the versatility we’re used to seeing from their quarterback. As compared to Marcus Mariota, or even Vernon Adams, quarterback Dakota Prukop only has a 3.1 yards-per-carry average. This game will be closer than in years past. Oregon has a fast-paced offense. Colorado is starting to use it this season. Given their experience and home field advantage, I think Oregon may pull this one out.

Justin Guerriero: The Buffs’ performance against Oregon last season speaks for itself. At halftime last year at Folsom Field, the score was tied 17-17. Long story short: the Buffs got better and the Ducks have gotten worse. Personally, I think that the Buffs’ secondary, whom I strongly feel will be a key strength of this 2016 squad in conference, can contain Prukop. However, tailback Royce Freeman does generate some concern. Colorado’s run defense was a weak link last year. Through two games this season, it’s looked solid, but against a solid Pac-12 team that could change. Defensively, some key losses on the line should aid the Buffs’ offensive line in protecting senior quarterback Sefo Liufau. I think the Buffs will march into Eugene and win.

Oregon State: (Oct. 1)

JM: If we’re being honest, I see no way Colorado loses this game. The only team the Buffs were able to beat last year in Pac-12 play was the Beavers. Playing more into Colorado’s favor is the fact that the game is in Boulder. The Buffs have done nothing but improve. Oregon State is trudging forward with another change in quarterback. Given that Oregon allowed 150 running yards in their first game of the season, the Colorado offense should have fun with Liufau’s ability to add to the offense.

JG: I agree. The Buffs will win this one. I see Oregon State as a team that’s in a rebuilding phase. Specifically, I see a big mismatch with the Buffs’ receivers and the Beavers’ secondary. The Beavers gave up 256 passing yards per game on average in 2015. From what I’ve seen, albeit, briefly, of OSU, I think that number is going to go up when Liufau gets his shot at the Beavers’ defense. We’ll see how they handle Idaho State this week.

USC: (Oct. 8)

JM: This will be a test for the Buffs’ improvement. Last season, the game between these two was very close in front of a national audience. USC was also the game that Liufau got injured in last year. If he can remain healthy and keep the offense going like it was before he left, Colorado could pull this out. It’s also clear that this is not the same Trojans team of old. The week one loss to Alabama shows that this is a mortal team that is going through growing pains. Even on the road, this very well could go the Buffs’ way.

JG: You’re right, Jake. This Pac-12 showdown between CU and USC features some unfinished business. Liufau is definitely hungry for this one. If he would not have gotten injured, I think the Buffs would have won last season. I mean, the Cade Apsay-led team came so close to pulling off an upset, but fell just short. I have to admit, the Trojans’ run attack frightens me. Justin Davis and Ronald Jones form a pretty intimidating two-headed monster. On the other side of the ball, the Trojans do have some holes. They have no returning starters on the defensive line, something that junior tailback Phillip Lindsay could exploit. I’m going to give this one to the Buffs. They will win.

Arizona State: (Oct. 15)

JM: Last year’s Arizona State game was the one game in the Buffs’ schedule that popped out the most. ASU has never been a Pac-12 heavyweight, and, for the most part, Colorado held its own against the non-heavy weights of the conference. But the 48-23 drumming speaks differently. The Sun Devils are returning most of their defensive line, which got Liufau a ridiculous number of times in the last match up. Colorado’s offensive line will play an important role. Considering the game is on friendly pastures, and that it’s homecoming, the Buffs will likely pull this out.

JG: The Sun Devils are going to be a middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 team this season. ASU lost seven offensive starters including its quarterback, Mike Bercovici. For a team that gave up 33.5 points per game last season, containing Liufau and the Buffs’ talented receiving core will be a tough task. It truly feels strange to have so many optimistic previews in a Colorado football season, but again, I’m going with the Buffs on this one. Last year, as you said, Jake, the Sun Devils beat up on Colorado pretty badly. I expect a rather different result this season.

