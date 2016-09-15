Fraternizing with the enemy: facing No. 4 Michigan

In this week’s rendition of “Fraternizing with the enemy,” the CUI’s Justin Guerriero talked to Max Bultman, football beat writer and Co-Managing Sports Editor of The Michigan Daily, to get some insider information on the Michigan Wolverines.

Justin Guerriero: Michigan’s No. 4 ranking speaks for itself in terms of what this team can do. What really pops out to me is the returning starters factor. Michigan is experienced and tested on both sides of the ball. I’ve had a hard time pinpointing a true exposable weakness of the Wolverines, so can you help me? Is there any particular part of the team that is a weak link that the Buffs could expose?

Max Bultman: So far, Michigan hasn’t had those weak links exposed. I’m sure they exist (every team has flaws). Since we don’t watch practice, there’s no position group that has stood out as a glaring weakness. The Wolverines’ contain was beaten a handful of times against UCF, and that seems like an area Colorado has the pieces to exploit, but it’s still probably too soon to declare that a weak link.

JG: I’m sure the events of Sept. 24, 1994 will never be forgotten for many Wolverines fans. Colorado quarterback Kordell Stewart tossed a last-ditch Hail Mary as time expired that was tipped and caught in the endzone by wide receiver Michael Westbrook, giving the Buffs a stunning 27-26 win over the No. 4 Wolverines. Colorado returns to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1997 and would you look at that, Michigan is ranked No. 4 again. Is there a revenge factor involved in this showdown? Does this team want to send a message by beating up the Buffaloes and avenging the 1994 loss?

MB: I haven’t counted how many players on the current team were alive in ’94, but I’m a senior, and I wasn’t. I can’t imagine the number is too high. Wilton Speight was asked about the play this week and had very vague memories of it. I don’t know if any of the players have revenge on their minds just because it was so long ago. Running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley was on the ’94 team, though, so if it would mean more to anyone, he’d be my guess.

JG: For as experienced as the Wolverines are, the Buffaloes aren’t by any means first-timers. Both the offense and defense returned the vast majority of 2015’s starters. Specifically, CU’s receiving corps is looking stellar. The Buffs have a plethora of medium-sized, speedy receivers in Bryce Bobo, Jay MacIntyre and Devin Ross, all of whom have been good about shaking their defenders and getting open. Shay Fields Jr. has been quarterback Sefo Liufau’s favorite long range target. So how does Michigan’s secondary matchup against the Buffaloes’ receivers? What can you tell me about the Wolverines corners and safeties?

MB: Well, first I can say they’re expecting a talented group of receivers. Defensive backs coach Mike Zordich said as much when he spoke to media on Wednesday.

As far as the secondary itself, it’s a senior-laden group. All four starters should be seniors, and that’s not including All-American cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who is still fighting a nagging injury. It’s very possible he won’t play, but even in his absence it’s a solid group. That said, Colorado should have the toughest receivers Michigan’s have faced this season. It’ll be interesting to watch.

JG: Can you tell me how Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, his staff and players view this game? On one hand, there’s precedent to consider. The Buffs have been irrelevant and stuck in the cellar of the Pac-12 Conference for nearly a decade. However, in 2013 head coach Mike MacIntyre took the helm of the program, and in his tenure at CU, the football team has made massive strides. The Buffs arguably should have been in a bowl in 2014 and 2015, but a lack of execution and a failure to score critical points crippled those teams. I’d also like to add that just like the Wolverines so far this year, the Buffs have manhandled their first two opponents by a combined score of 100-14. So do the Wolverines take this Colorado team seriously and as a legitimate threat?

MB: I think they do. They’ve spoken highly of the Buffs receivers this week, and I think after UCF ran up almost 300 rushing yards against them, they have to be aware of Colorado’s tempo at all times. It’s hard for me to gauge their perception of each team on the schedule, but the general consensus I’ve heard is that they view Colorado as their toughest test yet.

JG: The Buffs have had a pretty abysmal run defense in recent years. But this year, our linebackers are looking good and the defensive line has prevented large gains on the ground. Will the Wolverines succeed against the Buffs in the run game?

MB: I’m no fortune teller, but I think it depends how Colorado approaches the gameplan. If they stack the box on Michigan like UCF did, then no, I don’t think the Wolverines will have great success. I think they’ll handle it the same way and just try to throw over the top. I’m not saying that strategy will work as well as last week, only that it makes sense to try the same approach.

But if Colorado comes out in a base defense or plays a lot of nickel, then yeah, I think the group will be very hungry to prove their so-so showing last week wasn’t an indictment of the position’s strength. They’ll probably have a reasonable amount of success, but an unstoppable performance would surprise me.

JG: Who are some offensive and defensive impact players that the Buffs need to watch out for?

MB: Well, that’s a hard question because Michigan’s impact players really vary week to week. I’ll give you three standouts to watch.

LB Jabrill Peppers — He’s really a treat to watch. He hits hard, plays fast and still manages to be smart while doing it. He’s a converted safety with 100-meter dash speed and also returns punts. He’s a freak, and he’s usually all over the place.

DT Ryan Glasgow — Michigan’s D-line is banged up right now, but this guy is just a force in the middle. He’s a former walk-on who plays like his scholarship could be taken away at any second, and he’s a strong run-stuffer. If he gets free toward the quarterback, it’s a sight to see.

WR Jehu Chesson — He blew up toward the end of last season, and he’s picked up where he left off so far. He’s still considered the fastest player on the team, and if Speight can place the deep ball on target, he’s a deep threat on any given play. He draws praise as a blocker, too. Chesson also has a penchant for coming up with some pretty impressive catches in traffic.

JG: Michigan Stadium seats more than double the people than Folsom Field in Boulder. Will the atmosphere and fan factor be an asset for the Wolverines?

MB: Probably. Seeing Michigan Stadium for the first time is intimidating, especially if you’re used to playing in front of less than half that many people.

With that said, it could also be a huge motivating factor for Colorado. It really feels like the biggest stage in college football. That can fire up opposing players, too.

JG: Here’s the big question: score prediction. How does this game go down and what’s the final score? I guess to build off of that, is there any way, in your mind, that the Buffs roll into town and upset the Wolverines?

MB: Sure, there’s always the chance of an upset. Michigan is banged up on defense, and you can never be sure how a team is going to handle its own hype early in the season. If Colorado forces turnovers and finds ways to keep breaking Michigan’s contain, it’ll be close. If not, it won’t.

I’m going out on a limb when I say it’ll be the closest game either team has played this season. But I just don’t see it coming down to the wire.

I’ll say Michigan 38, Colorado 17.

