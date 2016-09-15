CU celebrates Bisexuality Awareness Day with speaker Charles Blow

Next Friday, Sept. 23, New York Times columnist Charles Blow will be speaking at CU Boulder to mark Bisexuality Awareness Day.

Blow came out as bisexual in 2014, the same year that he published his memoir, Fire Shut Up In My Bones, about his tricky childhood and internal struggles. He is known for being a “visual op-ed columnist,” and has also worked for National Geographic Magazine as the Art Director.

This event is hosted by CU Boulder’s Gender and Sexuality Center, along with the Cultural Events Board and the student groups Queer Trans People of Color and Biphoria. It will be held in Humanities 1B50 with first-come-first-serve seating. More information can be found at the Facebook event page .

