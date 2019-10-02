D’Shawn Schwartz looks to solidify his role as a third option for Buffs

Junior guard D’Shawn Schwartz, a member of the University of Colorado men’s basketball team, took a big step from freshman to sophomore year. He started 35 games on the wing for the Buffs last season, averaging 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, compared to just 3.4 points per game his freshman year. Schwartz’s production also increased in the Pac-12 and postseason play in 2018, scoring in double digits during the three NIT matchups.

With an improving record, Colorado head coach Tad Boyle is eyeing for Schwartz to be the Buffs third offensive option, joining junior forward Tyler Bey and junior point guard McKinley Wright IV.

“(Schwartz) is playing with a high degree of confidence right now and I think he’s going to be a guy,” Boyle said. “I think McKinley and Tyler being first team all-league guys, we know what they’re capable of and we know what we expect of them. I think D’Shawn has got the ability to really step his game up and be that third option.”

By stepping up to a more offensive role, Schwartz could provide a major boost for a Colorado team that finished tenth in the Pac-12 last season. Schwartz along with senior guard Shane Gatling will be the go-to three-point shooters for the Buffs in 2019-20.

“When we looked at all the shots we took in the preseason in the workouts (and) he was by far our best in terms of overall shooting,” Boyle said. “Defensively and offensively, he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

In addition to improving his accuracy from deep, Schwartz made a purposeful effort in transforming his body and getting in shape for the upcoming season.

“He’s physically a lot stronger and bigger,” Boyle said. “Just the natural maturation (and) the work he’s put in with coach Englehart in the weight room (has paid off).”

Schwartz echoed Boyle’s thoughts and was quick to mention strength and conditioning coach Steve Englehart, who played a key role in Schwartz’s offseason transformation.

“Shout out to Steve because he really put a lot of emphasis on working on my lower body (and) upper body, trying to get my vertical better,” Schwartz said. “I think I got really in shape in the offseason, that was something I was really focusing on, just trying to be in the best shape of my college career.”

Now, Schwartz said he wants to be a guy that his teammates can look to as a leader. Schwartz’s jump in productivity last season came in part because former guard Namon Wright missed the second half of the 2018-19 season due to a foot injury. This year, because of his drastic improvement in his sophomore campaign, Schwartz is expected to be an integral part of the Buffs’ squad, both offensively and defensively.

“(I’m) just trying to change my mindset from being a guy in the backseat to just trying to be one of those guys that people can look to for help or if they want to watch somebody who leads by example,” Schwartz said. “I kind of want to be that guy this year.”

Schwartz has seen an evolution in his playing since arriving at CU in 2017. He called it a product of going up against stiff competition every day in practice.

“I think (it) comes from just confidence and just playing at this level every day,” Schwartz said. “Going up against guys like Tyler Bey and everybody on this team, playing against hard defense made me want to become a better defender and (improve) all those facets of my game.”

Schwartz’s six-foot-seven inch length allows him to guard pretty much all five positions, something that frequently is overlooked when evaluating repertoire both offensively and defensively. With all a lot of focus still on Bey and Wright, expect Schwartz to take on an even more expanded role for Boyle’s Buffaloes on both sides of the ball.

