Whaaat?! games festival coming to CU

The Whaaat!? Games Festival is coming to the Roser ATLAS Center on Oct. 5. The festival will have vintage tabletop games others exclusive to the festival. Whaaat!? is open to all levels of gamers and will include games, speakers and a cereal buffet.

The arcade will be open from 11-3 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is requested. Some of the games that will be featured are “Bluster Blunder,” “Pizza Puzzles,” “Sloppy Forgeries,” “Totally Accurate Battle Simulation” and more. Some of the featured games can be found in art museums.

The festival is also hosting two top speakers, Colleen Macklin and Jason Rohrer. Macklin is a professor at the Parsons School of Design, where she founded and co-directs the Prototyping Education and Technology Lab. PETlab develops games pertaining to real-world issues such as climate change, the U.S. budget deficit and urban activism.

Rohrer is a Cornell graduate whose work is a permanent installation of The Museum of Modern Art. Rohrer’s most recent project is the multiplayer game “One Hour One Life,” which emulates 4,000 years of human history. There is a $30 registration fee to attend the conference portion of the festival.

Whaaat?! is an event hosted by ATLAS institute and CU Boulder’s Engineering Excellence Fund. More information and tickets can be found here.

