Business professor receives sanctioned pay after banning food in class

A faculty member at the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder has implemented food bans within his classrooms following a complaint from a student whose food allergies caused him to miss class time.

Randy Johnston, a senior instructor at Leeds, now faces push-back from the university after his efforts were minimized upon receiving a sanctioned pay. Sharon Matusik, dean of Leeds School of Business, sanctioned Johnston for a week’s pay of $1,875, according to the Daily Camera.

Matusik and her staff said they work to make sure every student has a positive experience on campus.

“Never once have they received a complaint from a student saying their professor was unwilling to accommodate for their needs,” Matusik said in an email.

Johnston emailed Matusik about his food ban policy, but he believes she paid little attention to it. His appeal for the sanction was overlooked and Academic Affairs refused to speak with him.

Parker Varner, a Leeds student, supported Johnston’s ban, especially due to the effect certain food exposure can have on those with allergies.

“I found it to be a common occurrence for my classmates to eat PB&Js or mixed nuts in class,” Varner said.

According to Johnston, 8 percent of CU’s student body has allergies. That’s an estimated 2,760 students. Johnston believes when professors allow snacking in class, the health of those students is at risk and it creates disturbances across campus that cause distractions to the learning environment.

The Health Services administration could not be reached to confirm the comment.

Another Leeds Business School student, Daniel Burian, had to leave class multiple times because of overwhelming scents.

Burian said he and many other students learn best in distraction-free classrooms and proposes that the policy on campus be changed to prohibit food and drinks.

Last spring, the chancellor was going to hold a discussion including both faculty and students of the university. This discussion never happened.

“Here we are a year later. Nothing’s changed,” Johnston said.

According to CU Boulder Spokesperson Ryan Huff, the university “is not considering a campus-wide policy on food in the classroom.” He noted that there are restrictions on food consumption in laboratories, citing safety reasons. Though he couldn’t comment on Johnston’s case specifically, Huff said that employees are not disciplined “simply for proposing a new idea or policy” in the classroom.

