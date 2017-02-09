Halftime Report: Buffaloes dominating so far, lead Washington 42-31

The University of Colorado basketball team is hosting the Washington Huskies tonight for a Pac-12 match up at Coors Event Center. After 20 minutes of play, the Buffaloes find themselves with a comfortable lead over the visitors, 42-31.

The Buffs are still missing senior guard Xavier Johnson and senior forward Wesley Gordon due to team suspension, but have managed well on defense despite the loss of their bigs. Tory Miller and Lucas Siewart have done well filling in.

Washington is without star guard Markelle Fultz, who put up 37 points against the Buffs in the teams’ last meeting. Fultz is reportedly suffering from a sore knee. His absence has been notable for the Huskies’ offense so far, as Washington has had trouble getting points on the board. The Huskies are shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.

The Buffaloes are fairing slightly better, shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Junior guard George King has been the main source of points so far with 13. Senior guard Derrick White is behind him with 11.

Foul trouble has been the biggest problem for Washington, who has racked up 12 personal fouls, compared to Colorado’s six, in the first 20 minutes of play. The Buffs have capitalized on this, going 8-for-9 on free throws. CU also beats the Huskies in second chance points, with 12 to Washington’s seven. Untimely turnovers have also hurt the Huskies.

As the second half starts, Colorado will look to hold on to their lead and translate it into a much needed victory.

The CU Independent will have a full game report after the game ends.

Contact CU Independent Sports Staff Writer Kyle Rini at kyle.rini@colorado.edu.