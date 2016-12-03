No. 21 Colorado drains impressive game against Idaho State, wins eighth straight

The University of Colorado women’s basketball team had an impressive showing in Boulder on Saturday night. The No. 21 Buffaloes (8-0) beat the Idaho State Bengals (2-5) 85-56.

The Buffs have continued their impressive play to start off the season. Colorado led the entire game. It was a balanced performance for the squad.

Colorado scored 30 points in the first quarter alone. On the other side, they only allowed 11 points to the Bengals. Except for in the third quarter, the Buffs outscored Idaho State. The game was pretty much out of reach for the Bengals at that point.

Any stat from the game will show that Idaho State was clearly outclassed for 60 minutes.

Sophomore guard Alexis Robinson led the way for Colorado. She had as balanced a stat line as a player could have. Robinson finished leading the team in points with 16, while also tallying four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Her performance also came against only a single foul and one takeaway.

Senior forward Haley Smith continued her impressive scoring streak. The forward finished second in scoring with 12 points in only 17 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Ariana Freeman has also developed into a nice scoring spark off the bench. She was the last Buffalo finish in double digits, finishing with 11 points.

Colorado’s defense shined as well. The team finished with seven blocks and 15 steals. They also contained Idaho State on the field, particularly from deep. The Bengals only shot 22.2 percent from behind the arc.

It wasn’t a completely perfect game for the home team. Sophomore guard Kennedy Leonard seemed to struggle throughout the night, making only two of her 10 shot attempts. The guard also came into foul trouble, committing four while unable to find the line herself.

The foul trouble wasn’t isolated to Leonard. Colorado finished and committed 25 fouls, sending the Bengals to the line 25 times. Fouling was an issue for the Buffs last season, which made some games go from close to blowout.

With eight wins in a row, Colorado has already passed their win total — just seven — from last season, a sign that the team has done a complete turnaround this fall. They will look to continue their impressive form on Thursday, when they face the Colorado State Rams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MST) from Coors Events Center.

