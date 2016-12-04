The Dakota Access Pipeline being constructed outside of Saint Anthony, North Dakota, Oct. 21, 2016 (Jackson Barnett/CU Independent)
Dakota access pipeline to be moved away from Standing Rock

On Dec. 4 the Army Corps of Engineers said they would not allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under the Missouri river at Lake Oahe, North Dakota, half a mile above the Standing Rock Sioux reservation and the site of months of long protests.

“The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing.” The assistant secretary of the army, Jo-Ellen Darcy, said in a statement.

This decision comes one day before the Army Corp had planned to evict protesters from the Oceti Sakowin camp, which had been populated by, “water protectors” for months. While the Dakota Access company had assured the pipeline’s safety, concerns over potential spills leading to water contamination and disrupting of sacred sites had spurred the protests and the Standing Rock Sioux’s legal defense to halt the pipeline.

