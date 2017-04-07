CU regents approve fund to support DACA, ASSET students

On Friday, the University of Colorado Board of Regents approved the creation of a student relief fund aimed to help undocumented students pay for CU tuition.

The resolution which created the fund targets those “who suffer a legal impediment to accessing federal or state financial aid”, according to CU Regent meeting documents. The fund, created through the CU Foundation, will be supported through private donations. Regent Linda Shoemaker said she has already seen significant interest for investment from the community.

The Daily Camera reported that the fund is available for students who have graduated from high school or have a GED in the United States, are students at CU Boulder, and show financial need as determined by the Office of Financial Aid. However, they don’t need to identify as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) or ASSET (Advancing Students for a Stronger Tomorrow, a state law) for eligibility. Shoemaker led the initial establishment for the fund.

“No student should be subjected to discrimination in their living and learning environment,” Shoemaker said.

Currently DACA students are not eligible for financial aid from the state or federal level. Some ASSET students qualify for help with in-state tuition and can participate in work-study programs.

The new fund is available for students who are classified as undocumented on various levels, though DACA and ASSET students are specifically encouraged to apply.

“The regents’ resolution today just reiterates their support for DACA and ASSET students as important members of the CU community,” said Ken McConnellogue, vice president of communications for the CU system.

The creation of this fund follows CU Boulder administration’s signing of a letter supporting DACA students earlier this year. CU Boulder has yet to declare itself as a “sanctuary campus.”

