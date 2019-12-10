Breaking NewsCUSGNews

Breaking: CUSG Tri-Executive Nicholas Kennedy resigns

by Tory Lysik
by Tory Lysik

Nicholas Kennedy. (Photo courtesy of CUSG)

CU Student Government (CUSG) Tri-Executive Nicholas Kennedy has resigned, according to a statement by the organization Tuesday. Tri-Executives Michael Martin and Ryan Passas, who are both student body presidents, released a joint statement saying they will now serve as co-executives in Kennedy’s absence.

“It is with great sadness that we announce Nicholas Kennedy’s resignation from the University of Colorado Student Government effective immediately,” the statement reads. “Nick has been an exceptional Tri-Executive, teammate and friend and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside him. We fully support him in absolutely everything he does.”

Kennedy was elected as a tri-executive in spring 2019, running with the Progress ticket. He previously served as a representative-at-large, being elected in fall 2018.

A business major, Kennedy also served as the academic director for the Chi Psi fraternity as well as a member in the Leeds School of Business’ Investment Club.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Tory Lysik at Tory.Lysik@colorado.edu

Tory Lysik is the breaking news editor at the CUI. She is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism. Tory enjoys writing about politics and social issues. Currently, she writes about CU Student Government for the CUI. When she's not writing, she can be found hiking or creating art.

Read More

Norlin Library hosting Harry Potter themed afternoon

A look at Boulder’s hidden working class

Mobile-home residents hope to preserve community, affordability after purchase...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign