Rapper JPEGMAFIA will bring punk-infused hip-hop to Bluebird Theater

The poster-child of the emerging wave of punk-infused experimental hip-hop, Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, is coming to Bluebird Theater on Oct. 24 as part of his “JPEGMAFIA Type Tour” with fellow Baltimore rapper Butch Dawson.

JPEGMAFIA, as Hendricks goes by on stage, followed up his 2018 breakthrough album “Veteran” with the release of “All My Heroes Are Cornballs” last month. A review of this album by the CU Independent can be found here.

JPEGMAFIA’s sound is hard to fit into the mold of an established genre, but it can roughly be described as a raw, loud and noisy blend of experimental hip-hop. Although his sound might appear as simply chaos to a first-time listener, there is a method to JPEGMAFIA’s madness as he tackles social issues, personal struggles and the state of the music industry in his lyrics. His one-of-a-kind voice comes through in every bar through his witty one-liners and dark humor.

JPEGMAFIA (or Peggy as he likes to call himself) carries the signature raw aggression in his music into his live performances, where there is no shortage of mosh pits or crowd surfing. Hendricks rarely stands still on the stage and spends just as much time in the crowd jumping and screaming together with his audience. With his seemingly endless energy and unique production style that somehow sounds even louder and more menacing live than in his records, a JPEGMAFIA show is one of the most memorable and unique live music experiences today.

