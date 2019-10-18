Jake Havoc: A fine day for sporting

Ray Troll is an American visual artist known for his humorous and absurd depictions of fish and sea animals in various contexts. Hailing from rural Alaska, his work has made its way into many different cultural contexts, ranging from films like Superbad to political satire such as his ‘Octopi Wall Street’ design. His fun-loving images and lighthearted outlook on the world are a huge inspiration to me. This illustration is dedicated to Ray Troll.

“Jake Havoc” is a comic strip written and illustrated by Jacob Newman. Through homage and parody, it attempts to poke fun at the sometimes absurd nature of our daily lives, while celebrating American culture and iconography. You can find Jacob Newman’s work on Instagram @jakehavoc.

Jacob Newman is a senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can contact him at jane3083@colorado.edu.