CUPD arrests woman who racially harassed student

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic, the woman who called a black student the N-word in CU’s Engineering Center and sparked days of student outcry. The arrest was made Friday morning after Krajacic was spotted in the library of Benson Earth Sciences, according to CUPD spokesperson Scott Pribble. Krajacic is currently being held at Boulder County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

“We are very happy that the arrest has been made and we are very thankful for the community and help,” Pribble said.

In a video posted to social media Sunday, Krajacic is seen in an Engineering Center study room yelling the N-word twice at a black student before Eric Rozner, an assistant professor of computer science, asks her to leave. Following this, members of CU’s Black Student Alliance met with CU administrators, including CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano, to deal with the incident and discuss racial reform on campus. Krajacic is not affiliated with CU and will be barred from the campus, according to the university.

The CU Independent found five criminal reports against Krajacic from Florida including two domestic violence injunctions from 2012 and charges related to resisting an officer in 2017. Two former CU students claimed that Krajacic had also harassed them in the Engineering Center in July.

