Breaking NewsCampusCrimeNewsRacism on Campus

CUPD arrests woman who racially harassed student

by Robert Tann
by Robert Tann

Left: Rebekah Krajacic appearing in a video posted to social media. Right: The suspected same woman on campus last month. (Photo courtesy of University of Colorado Boulder Police Department)

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Rebekah Krajacic, the woman who called a black student the N-word in CU’s Engineering Center and sparked days of student outcry. The arrest was made Friday morning after Krajacic was spotted in the library of Benson Earth Sciences, according to CUPD spokesperson Scott Pribble. Krajacic is currently being held at Boulder County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

“We are very happy that the arrest has been made and we are very thankful for the community and help,” Pribble said.

In a video posted to social media Sunday, Krajacic is seen in an Engineering Center study room yelling the N-word twice at a black student before Eric Rozner, an assistant professor of computer science, asks her to leave. Following this, members of CU’s Black Student Alliance met with CU administrators, including CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano, to deal with the incident and discuss racial reform on campus. Krajacic is not affiliated with CU and will be barred from the campus, according to the university.

The CU Independent found five criminal reports against Krajacic from Florida including two domestic violence injunctions from 2012 and charges related to resisting an officer in 2017. Two former CU students claimed that Krajacic had also harassed them in the Engineering Center in July.

Contact CU Independent Editor in Chief Robert Tann at robert.tann@colorado.edu 

Robert Tann is the editor in chief of the CU Independent. A junior studying Journalism with a minor in Technology, Arts and Media, he lived abroad in London, UK for several years before coming to Colorado. He enjoys writing about national issues that affect CU and the campus community. When he's not reporting or writing, he enjoys hitting the slopes or hiking around chautauqua.

Read More

Survivor of human trafficking speaks to Boulder community

BPD investigating N-word written on vehicle at University Hill

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch gives Second Amendment talk...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign