Editor’s Note: The photo has been edited due to the explicit content. The Boulder Police Department is investigating an incident from Thursday in which the N-word was written in snow on a vehicle parked on University Hill.

Karia White, a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, posted the photo of the vehicle to the Black Student Alliance’s (BSA) Facebook page on Friday morning. The photo was also posted on BSA’s Twitter and White’s Twitter.

In response to BSA’s tweet, the CU Boulder Twitter said they “condemn racism in all forms.” The incident was reported to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance as per one of BSA’s demands.

This incident comes less than a week after a white woman harassed a black student in CU’s Engineering Center, calling him the N-word and accusing him of stalking her. This racist attack inspired protests among students, led by BSA, calling for change and protection for students of color. White said that the student who took the photo of the vehicle, who has remained unnamed, took part in the protests this week.

In response to White’s tweet of the photo, Boulder City Council Member Aaron Brockett said, “That is outrageous, appalling, and completely unacceptable, as were the horrible racist remarks recently directed at the CU student. I support the demands for change made by the Black Student Alliance. We have to do better.”

The photo also sparked outrage on BSA’s Facebook.