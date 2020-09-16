ASSETT virtual book club to discuss navigating your 20s

University of Colorado Boulder’s ASSETT (Arts and Sciences Support of Education Through Technology) will be hosting a virtual book club for psychologist Meg Jay’s book The Defining Decade. The club will run over three weeks, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30, and is only open to College of Arts and Sciences students.

The novel explores the importance of our 20s. Jay discusses common misconceptions and how to “make the most” of this age professionally and personally. During the club, students will engage in discussions about health, relationships, technology and careers from the book.

Email Dr. Sam Kindick at Samuel.Kindick@colorado.edu with contact information to join and receive a free ebook before the first meeting. Participants must be students in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Upcoming virtual meetings:

Sept. 30, 7-8:30 p.m. MST: Discuss “social media perceptions, work, identity capital, the strength of weak ties, the customized life, digital technology and careers.”

Oct. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. MST: Discuss “love, picking your family, the cohabitation effect, being in like and how digital platforms impact our generation’s love lives.”

Oct. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. MST: Discuss “the brain and body, mental health, physical health and how good habits will get you ahead.”

