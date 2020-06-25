CU Student Code of Conduct updated to reflect university expectations in the face of COVID-19

The updated University of Colorado Student Code of Conduct was released Wednesday to reflect university expectations for the coming academic year.

Updates to the policies and procedures are largely in response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and are in alignment with CU’s Road Map to Fall 2020 plan.

“The changes were developed as part of the planning process for fall 2020,” Interim Assistant Dean of Students Devin Cramer said. “In considering the likely public health orders during the fall semester and the efforts to reduce the risk of virus transmission on campus, changes to the Student Code of Conduct (were) identified as an approach among many to build a sense of shared responsibility among students. We sought input from campus experts and relied heavily on public health orders and the campus policy to develop the code additions.”

According to the Student Code of Conduct, students and members of the community will be required to follow public health orders and CU Boulder COVID-19 Health and Safety Policy. These policies include physical distancing while on campus, following buildings expectations, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth and following campus guidelines for events and other gatherings.

Students who fail to meet these expectations will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution, while faculty and staff will undergo a separate process.

“Students have always been required to follow the law, which includes public health orders as well as campus policy, so the most important change is that we are being transparent with students about specific expectations so they know what to expect when they return in the fall. It is also important to know that the changes in the code reflect the same expectations of all campus community members,” Cramer said.

The updated Student Code of Conduct can be viewed here.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Noelle Videon at noelle.videon@colorado.edu.