Akirah Bradley named vice chancellor of student affairs

Akirah Bradley, who has served as interim vice chancellor for student affairs since January, will assume the position of vice chancellor for student affairs. She underwent the process of being reviewed for the position last semester.

According to CU Boulder Today, Provost Russell Moore called for Bradley to take the position affective on Monday if the Board of Regents approve.

She has worked for over fifteen years in student affairs and also serves as an instructor in the CU Boulder Masters in Higher Education program.

Christina Gonzales was replaced by Bradley back in January. Gonzales was the second resignation within the Division of Student Affairs in the 2019-2020 school year. Sandy Jones resigned in September as dean of students.

Bradley has worked on a number of projects at the University of Colorado including the Road Map to Fall 2020.

The Road Map to Fall 2020 plan created made to ensure students, faculty and staff feel comfortable entering campus in the fall. Risk factors for the fall focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the safety of everyone. More than 1,500 people gave input on the plan in order to create the best possible solution.

Bradley is a former student affairs administrator. She earned her doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of California, Davis as a first-generation college student.

