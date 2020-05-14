A new normal: What COVID-19’s impacts look like for CU Boulder students

Katie Gach,

Graduate student

Fourth-year graduate student Katie Gach is trying to take it one day at a time.

A teaching assistant in CU Boulder’s ATLAS Institute, Gach has had plenty on her plate from grading her students’ assignments to working on her own research. Now, she’s at home with her 3-year-old daughter as well.

“We had to figure out within a couple of days … what is this going to look like with everybody home?” Gach said.

Gach’s daughter’s daycare was one of several Boulder Valley schools that shut its doors on March 13 as the coronavirus pandemic threatened public safety.

“She asks about her friends constantly,” Gach said of her daughter. “Her whole world was just gone and she didn’t understand why.”

Now, she and her spouse have cut down on their day-time work hours to care for their young child, trading off on shifts in between meetings.

“We’ve had to coordinate our schedules way more than usual,” she said, adding that while she’s enjoyed the extra time with her daughter, the new routine can be exhausting.

Gach has had to work longer nights to catch up on her doctoral research. While she would usually clock out for the night at around 10 p.m., Gach now finds herself staying up till 11 p.m. or midnight. This is because her stipend from CU is tied to her teaching, so she’s pushed her research to the side during the day.

And she doesn’t even know yet just how the pandemic will affect her research, which she said is people-based and hinges on in-person interactions.

“Cutting down workdays to about six hours each was pretty stressful,” Gach said, adding that while she hasn’t seen an effect on her income, she’s chipped in to help other family members who have.

CU is already bracing for a bleak financial outlook. System President Mark Kennedy and other university leaders have taken a 10% pay cut through furloughs in an effort to mitigate future job losses, something Gach said she appreciates. But she also wants to see it continue in order to protect lower-income employees.

A member of the newly formed system-wide CU union, Gach is supportive of the open letter the union released on its website on March 27 which lays out a list of actions for CU to take to protect various campus workers.

While she said she is lucky to have a joint-income with her spouse, there are many graduate students who would suffer if their pay and benefits from CU were cut.

As she waits for more news from CU administrators, Gach is also keeping up with the updates from the daycare.

Boulder Valley, like many other Colorado districts, is still uncertain about what fall will mean for its students, though scenarios released by the district last week include a possible blend of in-person and online learning. But Gach is confident she and her partner will figure it out.

With so much to be anxious about, she wants other student parents to know to go easy on themselves.

“Be very kind to yourself. Don’t feel like you’re failing your kid because you let them watch too much TV,” she said.

