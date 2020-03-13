Feed: CU Boulder community responses to coronavirus

Cayden Stice – CU Boulder student

Submitted on March 12 at 7:16 p.m.

How do you feel about the news about the coronavirus and its disruption to campus life?

I’m sad about not seeing people for a while, especially friends who have to go back home out of state, or out of reach in Colorado. As a commuter student, though, I will appreciate having the extra time to work and be productive (4.0 here we come). I’m planning on taking up some new hobbies and routines: baking bread, gardening and exercising more. Maybe, I’ll write the Great American Novel.

As disruptive (irritating, frustrating) as it will be to lose my current routine, I’m going to embrace change to the best of my abilities. Keep on keeping on. Hopefully, class instruction will seamlessly transition.

Q: What is going on with student workers who cannot return to their positions at the moment? Will they be getting paid?

A: As of Friday, the university has no immediate plans to shut down the campus meaning work facilities such as dining halls and the CU Book Store will remain staffed and open. That could change, however, should the situation escalate. CU Boulder is advising anyone who can work remotely to do so. Employees will still receieve pay.