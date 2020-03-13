CoronavirusNews

Feed: CU Boulder community responses to coronavirus

by CU Independent
Following the University of Colorado Boulder’s decision to cancel all in-person classes and move instead to online courses as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, we asked you, our community, for your thoughts.

Below is a curated feed that will be regularly updated. Some of you wanted to tell us how you felt, some asked questions that we have worked to provide the most accurate, up-to-date answer to. Thank you for your responses.

If you haven’t already, you can let us know how you’re feeling here. Your response may appear in our feed below. Responses are curated by the CU Independent‘s managing staff to remove profanity and address misinformation.

Cayden Stice – CU Boulder student

Submitted on March 12 at 7:16 p.m.

How do you feel about the news about the coronavirus and its disruption to campus life?

I’m sad about not seeing people for a while, especially friends who have to go back home out of state, or out of reach in Colorado. As a commuter student, though, I will appreciate having the extra time to work and be productive (4.0 here we come). I’m planning on taking up some new hobbies and routines: baking bread, gardening and exercising more. Maybe, I’ll write the Great American Novel.

As disruptive (irritating, frustrating) as it will be to lose my current routine, I’m going to embrace change to the best of my abilities. Keep on keeping on. Hopefully, class instruction will seamlessly transition.

Q: What is going on with student workers who cannot return to their positions at the moment? Will they be getting paid?

A: As of Friday, the university has no immediate plans to shut down the campus meaning work facilities such as dining halls and the CU Book Store will remain staffed and open. That could change, however, should the situation escalate. CU Boulder is advising anyone who can work remotely to do so. Employees will still receieve pay.

M.C. – CU Boulder student

Submitted on March 12 at 8:51 p.m. 

How do you feel about the news about the coronavirus and its disruption to campus life?

Bad. Heard from (a) professor that if CU close(s) down, we will lose all the credit we are taking. Now though campus is (still) open, (it) feel(s) like we are stuck and (there’s) nothing we can do about.

People didn’t pay enough attention to it.

Fact: As of Friday, March 13, there have been 49 known cases of the coronavirus in Colorado. The university has no plans of canceling credit for classes that are transitioning online and intends for all students to finish their semester with grades and credit for each class they are taking. You can track the number of Colorado cases with our live map.

Jason Altman – CU Boulder student

Submitted on March 13 at 12:21 a.m. 

How do you feel about the news about the coronavirus and its disruption to campus life?

The university is irresponsible to not close with a confirmed case on campus.

Fact: The university announced Thursday afternoon its first presumptive positive case of a CU Boulder employee believed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus. Campus still remains open following this announcement.

