The coronavirus has disrupted campus. Tell us how you feel

We know this can be a scary time and the CU Independent wants to hear from its community. If you’re a University of Colorado Boulder student, faculty or staff member, tell us how you feel about the coronavirus and its effects on campus.
As a public forum, the CUI hopes to generate conversation between community members and help answer questions whenever possible.
NOTE: Your response will be curated by the CU Independent’s managing staff. Responses will be edited to remove profanity and to address misinformation. Your name and response may appear on our live feed. Email tips@cuindependent.com for questions.