Spread of COVID-19 forces cancellation of Pac-12 tournament, March Madness

by Adam Bender
The spread of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, has forced the Pac-12 to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the first-round matchup between Colorado and Washington State on Wednesday, the Pac-12 announced that no fans will be allowed in the arena for the remainder of the tournament. The next day, a statement from the conference’s vice president Andrew Walker canceled the rest of the tournament.

“The Pac12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac12 sport competitions and Pac12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice,” Walker said. “This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac12 events.”

In addition to the cancellation of the conference tournaments across the nation, the NCAA also announced the cancellation of the men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments Thursday morning. With this decision, the NCAA is putting the health and wellness of student-athletes, staff and fans at the forefront.

Colorado Athletic Director Rick George released a statement on Thursday morning in light of the recent decisions made by the Pac-12 Conference and NCAA. The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships effective immediately and the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of all spring sports competition until further notice.

“The CU athletic department is committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as it relates to COVID-19,” George said. “As the situation is developing rapidly, we continue to collaborate with leaders from campus, the Pac-12 and NCAA as we make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes and staff.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

