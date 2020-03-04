Hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia will kick off tour in Denver Friday

Legendary hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafi will kick off their 2020 reunion tour at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium Friday. After going on hiatus in 2012, founding members DJ Paul and Juicy J announced the reunion of the band late last year and decided to return to the road.

Throughout their career, Three 6 Mafia pushed the boundaries of hip-hop with their unique vision and experimental production style. Starting off as a blend of a horror rap group, their 1995 debut “Mystic Stylez” revolutionized the landscape of hip-hop. The album experimented with the Dirty South sound and also popularized the horrorcore sound, which led to the evolution of trap music and SoundCloud rap.

Their songs have been sampled hundreds of times by the next generation of hip-hop artists. The Memphis collective’s sound has evolved to become more mainstream but they still put a spin on it, which led to classic hits like “Poppin’ My Collar,” “Sippin’ on Some Syrup,” “Doe Boy Fresh” and “Stay Fly”.

After lineup changes and the unfortunate deaths of two core members in 2013 and 2015, the group now consists of only DJ Paul and Juicy J. Following the successful solo careers they built for themselves during their hiatus, the duo is ready to share the stage together again and revive their infamous hip-hop act.

Tickets and information can be found here.

