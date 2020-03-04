Sanders had strong showing in Boulder County, Warren, Bloomberg trailed behind

Post-Super Tuesday ballot results have slowed down for Boulder County’s Clerk and Recorder’s Office, cementing Bernie Sanders’ commanding lead over other Democratic rival candidates in the 2020 Colorado primary. According to the office, 101,009 ballots have been collected meaning just under a third of Boulder County residents turned out to vote. That number may still change as the county continues to count ballots.

Sanders won 25,291 votes or 35.08% of all Boulder County ballots cast. Warren followed, with 16,733 votes, or 23.68% of all ballots cast. Sanders won Colorado, claiming 20 delegates in his quest for the Democratic nomination.

Below are the results for the other candidates in Boulder County in order of vote totals:

Joe Biden: 14,835 (21%)

Mike Bloomberg: 12,578 (17.80%)

Tulsi Gabbard: 569 (0.81%)

Andrew Yang: 234 (0.33%)

Tom Steyer: 209 (0.30%)

Marianne Williamson: 68 (0.10%)

Cory Booker: 66 (0.09%)

Rocky “Rocky” De La Fuente III: 37 (0.05%)

Robby Wells: 15 (0.02%)

Rita Krichevsky: 11 (0.02%)

Deval Patrick: 9 (0.01%)

The Democratic Party saw 70,655 votes for candidates in Boulder County Tuesday. Republicans saw 16,715. Below are the results for Republican candidates in order of vote totals:

Donald Trump: 14,584 (87.25%)

Bill Weld: 1,173 (7.02%)

Joe Walsh: 449 (2.69%)

Matthew John Matern: 252 (1.51%)

Robert Ardini: 145 (0.87%)

Zoltan G. Istvan: 112 (0.67%)

The county is expecting data on precinct turnout within the next two weeks.

