Photos: Fitness, fun and love in the air at Colorado Acro Fest

by Michael Worchel
On Valentine’s Day weekend scores of participants from all over the country gathered at the Boulder Circus Center to revel in a weekend workshop of partner acrobatics, community building and play.  The event brought together new and advanced acro-yoga students with yoga professionals to train, learn new skills, and connect with new friends in Boulder.

High Fives and Smiles at Colorado Acro Fest. Feb 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

A Two High acrobatic maneuver in transition to a Three High at Colorado Acro Fest. Feb. 16, 2020 (MIchael Worchel/CU Independent)

Jeff Paley and Whitey Stevenson practice Two High parnter acrobatics with a spotter. Feb 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Michelle Griffith goes inverted as Katie Frayler provides the base support at Colorado Acro Fest. Feb. 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Mikayla Sonneborn and Bryson Lloyd performa a Three High acrobatic maneuver. Feb. 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Michelle Griffith, Katie Frayler, and Darren Ceckanowicz perform a Three High acrobatic maneuver with spotters. Feb 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Mikayla Sonneborn and Byrson Lloyd perform a Two High partner acrobatic maneuver. Feb 16, 2020. (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Mikayla Sonneborn and Byrson Lloyd perform a Two High partner acrobatic maneuver. Feb 16, 2020. (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Catherine Dumbravo and Robert Bershadsky practice partner acro yoga at Colorado Acro Fest. Feb 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

A Three High Acrobatic Maneuver at Colorado Acro Fest. Feb. 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent)

Group Photo Colorado Acro Fest. Feb. 16, 2020 (Michael Worchel/CU Independent

Colorado Acro Fest was founded by Christine Moonbeam (Co-Founder/Director of LIFT School of Acrobatics and Christine Moonbeam Acro), Darren Ceckanowicz (LIFT Certified Teacher) and Kasey Topp (LIFT Certified Teacher and founder of Pueblo AcroYoga).  More information can be found at coloradoacrofest.wordpress.com or by contacting coloradoacrofest@gmail.com.

Contact CU Independent Staff Photographer Michael Worchel at michael.worchel@colorado.edu

