Photos: Fitness, fun and love in the air at Colorado Acro Fest

On Valentine’s Day weekend scores of participants from all over the country gathered at the Boulder Circus Center to revel in a weekend workshop of partner acrobatics, community building and play. The event brought together new and advanced acro-yoga students with yoga professionals to train, learn new skills, and connect with new friends in Boulder.
Colorado Acro Fest was founded by Christine Moonbeam (Co-Founder/Director of LIFT School of Acrobatics and Christine Moonbeam Acro), Darren Ceckanowicz (LIFT Certified Teacher) and Kasey Topp (LIFT Certified Teacher and founder of Pueblo AcroYoga). More information can be found at coloradoacrofest.wordpress.com or by contacting coloradoacrofest@gmail.com.
