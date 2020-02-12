BasketballColorado BasketballPhoto GallerySportsVisuals

Photos: Evan Battey and Oscar da Silva’s scary moment, a timeline

by CU Independent
Colorado fans and players walked away from Saturday’s match against Stanford with a reminder that some things are bigger than winning a game. University of Colorado Boulder sophomore forward Evan Battey’s accidental collision with Stanford junior forward Oscar da Silva early in the second half sparked a moment of fear which ultimately led to unity. After da Silva laid on the ground for several minutes, his head bleeding, the junior player was helped up and walked off the court. It left Battey visibly shaken but players and coaches from both teams huddled together to pray for Silva’s recovery and comfort Battey, a moment that touched many fans. The below pictures, captured by CU Independent visual editors Nigel Amstock and Casey Paul, show a timeline of the events of a game many will remember not for because of a Buffs win, but for both teams’ powerful display of camaraderie.

“Accidents happen in basketball. I’ve known Evan for three years now and he’s got the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met, including my family.”

McKinley Wright IV, junior guard

Evan Battey attempts scoring for the Buffs and in the process collides with Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva, causing a head injury for da Silva. Feb. 8, 2020. (Casey Paul/CU Independent)

Colorado and Stanford athletic trainers quickly attend to Oscar da Silva. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

“I looked over and (saw) Oscar’s head bleeding and his eyes starting to roll back into his head, I just got down on my knees and said a prayer”

McKinley Wright IV, junior guard

Evan is visibly and emotionally distraught following his horrific collision with Stanford forward Oscar da Silva. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

“I was emotional. I’m a big dude. I had my eyes closed when I went up and I elbowed him in his face and I saw his reaction and the way he was landing and I just broke down.”

Evan Battey, sophomore forward

Tad Boyle and the Buffs look on as Oscar da Silva is attended to by medical staff. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Oscar da Silva sits up as he is attended to by medical staff. While a stretcher was brought to his aid, da Silva was able to walk off of the court with the help of one of his coaches. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

A large gash is present on Oscar da Silva’s forehead as he is helped off the court. It was later revealed that he had received stitches to bind up the wound. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Stanford Cardinal form a prayer circle for Oscar da Silva after he is helped back to the locker room. McKinley Wright IV led both teams in prayer. Feb. 8, 2020. (Casey Paul/CU Independent)

“The way their coaches and their players responded and the way our players responded was really special”

Tad Boyle, head coach

Unable to emotionally collect himself, Evan walks off the court with strength coach Steve Englehart. Evan returned to the game a few minutes later to support the team. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

After returning to the floor, Evan remains emotional about the state of Oscar da Silva’s injury. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

“As the game went on, I was still praying, still saying prayers. When I hit that three, I was shedding tears as well”

Evan Battey, sophmore forward

Evan quickly zones back in to help the Buffs dig themselves out of a deficit. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Following the Buffs come-from-behind victory, Evan remains emotional during the singing of the CU Alma Mater. Feb. 8, 2020. (Casey Paul/CU Independent)

“Everybody came together for Evan. We were playing for something bigger than basketball”

D’Shawn Schwartz, junior guard/forward

Evan high-fives supportive members of the CU Student section following the Buffs 81-74 victory over Stanford. Feb. 8, 2020, (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Evan sits down for an emotional interview with Ted Robinson on the Pac-12 Network following the Buffs victory over the Stanford Cardinal. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Evan’s mother, Rosalind Lewis, embraces her son following the Buffs hard-fought victory over the Stanford Cardinal. Feb. 8, 2020. (Casey Paul/CU Independent)

 “My mom came back into the locker room because I couldn’t calm down, I couldn’t stop hyperventilating. She was telling me to calm down and she knows me the best, she just told me, ‘you’re going to be alright’, and I just went out and played.”

Evan Battey, sophomore forward

McKinley Wright IV walks Evan off Sox Walseth Court. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

The 94-year-old CU Twins, Peggy and Betty, console Evan as he walks into the locker room, tears still streaming down his face. Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

“It’s an emotional day, it’s an emotional game. Sports brings out the emotions in people…sometimes it brings out the best and that’s an example today of the best.”

Tad Boyle, head coach 

