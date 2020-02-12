Photos: Evan Battey and Oscar da Silva’s scary moment, a timeline

Colorado fans and players walked away from Saturday’s match against Stanford with a reminder that some things are bigger than winning a game. University of Colorado Boulder sophomore forward Evan Battey’s accidental collision with Stanford junior forward Oscar da Silva early in the second half sparked a moment of fear which ultimately led to unity. After da Silva laid on the ground for several minutes, his head bleeding, the junior player was helped up and walked off the court. It left Battey visibly shaken but players and coaches from both teams huddled together to pray for Silva’s recovery and comfort Battey, a moment that touched many fans. The below pictures, captured by CU Independent visual editors Nigel Amstock and Casey Paul, show a timeline of the events of a game many will remember not for because of a Buffs win, but for both teams’ powerful display of camaraderie.
“Accidents happen in basketball. I’ve known Evan for three years now and he’s got the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met, including my family.”
McKinley Wright IV, junior guard
“I looked over and (saw) Oscar’s head bleeding and his eyes starting to roll back into his head, I just got down on my knees and said a prayer”
McKinley Wright IV, junior guard
“I was emotional. I’m a big dude. I had my eyes closed when I went up and I elbowed him in his face and I saw his reaction and the way he was landing and I just broke down.”
Evan Battey, sophomore forward
“The way their coaches and their players responded and the way our players responded was really special”
Tad Boyle, head coach
“As the game went on, I was still praying, still saying prayers. When I hit that three, I was shedding tears as well”
Evan Battey, sophmore forward
“Everybody came together for Evan. We were playing for something bigger than basketball”
D’Shawn Schwartz, junior guard/forward
“My mom came back into the locker room because I couldn’t calm down, I couldn’t stop hyperventilating. She was telling me to calm down and she knows me the best, she just told me, ‘you’re going to be alright’, and I just went out and played.”
Evan Battey, sophomore forward
“It’s an emotional day, it’s an emotional game. Sports brings out the emotions in people…sometimes it brings out the best and that’s an example today of the best.”
Tad Boyle, head coach
