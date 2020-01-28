NewsTo Do

CU to hold campus job fair Thursday

by Tory Lysik
University of Colorado Boulder Job Fair banner. (Photo courtesy of the CU Boulder University Memorial Center Facebook)

CU Boulder will be holding an on-campus student job fair on Thursday at the University Memorial Center (UMC) in the Glenn Miller Ballroom from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Division of Student Affairs will have various departments tabling with information about jobs for 2020. These include but are not limited to the Center for Student Involvement, Recreation Services, Housing and Dining Services, Residential Life and more.

For those looking for a job, bring your resume along with questions to ask the departments. Business casual or formal clothing is preferred by the Division of Student Affairs.

Students who are unable to attend can apply to jobs through BuffPortal’s “Student Job Board” under the Professional Development sidebar.

Networking opportunities are available as well for those who attend.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu

Tory Lysik is the Senior News Editor at the CUI. She is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism. Tory enjoys writing about politics and social issues. She is also the beat writer for the CU Student Government at the CUI. When she's not writing, she can be found hiking or hitting the slopes.

