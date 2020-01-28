CU to hold campus job fair Thursday

CU Boulder will be holding an on-campus student job fair on Thursday at the University Memorial Center (UMC) in the Glenn Miller Ballroom from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Division of Student Affairs will have various departments tabling with information about jobs for 2020. These include but are not limited to the Center for Student Involvement, Recreation Services, Housing and Dining Services, Residential Life and more.

For those looking for a job, bring your resume along with questions to ask the departments. Business casual or formal clothing is preferred by the Division of Student Affairs.

Students who are unable to attend can apply to jobs through BuffPortal’s “Student Job Board” under the Professional Development sidebar.

Networking opportunities are available as well for those who attend.

