Rec Center offering free week of activities to CU Boulder students

As students and faculty gear up for a new semester, the University of Colorado Boulder Recreation Center is holding its spring 2020 Kick-Off Week from January 13-20. Throughout the week the Rec will be offering an array of free activities for Buff OneCard holders such as ice skating, bouldering, martial arts and all available fitness classes.

The Recreation Services website describes the week as an opportunity to “try something new” and “find your community.” It is also a way to explore different activities offered by the Rec Center before early bird pricing for the Be Fit Pass ends January 21.

Throughout the spring semester, the Rec’s hours are 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More information on activities can be found here.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Noelle Videon at noelle.videon@colorado.edu.