Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is routine but charming

The Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company opened its retelling of “A Christmas Carol” at Boulder’s Dairy Arts Center on Dec. 7. The shortened 90-minute show was a stereotypical retelling, which met but did not exceed expectations.

Sam Sandoe, who played Ebenezer Scrooge, created an adequate interpretation of the iconic miser, although he didn’t bring anything new to the role. Erika Mori, who portrayed Belle and Martha, and Jihad Melhem, who portrayed Young Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Present, had standout performances. Mori consistently dedicated herself to her characters and threw herself into each role. Melhem exuded a sweet, generous energy and brightened up the play as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

The child actors added to the reality of the show with their charming mannerisms and youthful talent. Tiny Tim, played by Jamison Witz, perfectly captured the line, “God bless us, everyone!” He conveyed the intention of the play and showed genuine enthusiasm.

The show will run until Dec. 28 each week from Wednesday to Sunday. More information about tickets can be found here.

