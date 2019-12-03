Kim Petras to bring avant-pop to Denver’s Ogden Theater

Singer-songwriter Kim Petras will bring her saccharine pop to Denver’s Ogden Theater this Wednesday, Dec. 4. The German-born, Los Angeles-based artist has been touring the U.S. and Canada backing her most recent albums “Clarity” and “Turn Off the Light.” She is known for her take on avant-pop, which shows off her unique voice and ear for synthetic sounds.

Petras has collaborated with numerous other artists who are pushing the boundaries of pop music, including SOPHIE, Charli XCX and lil aaron. With song titles like “There Will Be Blood,” “Death By Sex” and “All I Do Is Cry,” Petras walks the line between taking herself too seriously and outright silliness. At her Halloween show in Los Angeles, four burly men carried her onto the stage in a coffin, where she emerged to perform atop a rotating platform.

This combination of sincerity, self-importance and synthetic sheen makes Petras an irresistibly captivating millennial pop-star. She sits squarely in the tradition of polished divas, but with a dark, gothic touch that sets her apart from the mainstream appeal. Wednesday’s show is sure to be an elaborate yet joyful dance party full of infectious pop anthems.

Tickets to Wednesday’s show can be found on the Ogden Theater’s website.