Photos: Ralphie V through the years

The University of Colorado Boulder’s beloved buffalo mascot, Ralphie V, is retiring after 12 seasons and 76 appearances. Beginning her tenure in 2007, she kept a university tradition like no other alive, following in the path of her four predecessors. With her retirement, the CUI looks back at some of our favorite photos of the legendary buffalo.
Dubbed the ‘queen of campus,’ by Ralphie Program Manager John Graves, Ralphie V spent years leading the Buffs onto the field at Folsom Field and beyond.
Here handlers described her as “dynamic,” with “moods and emotions just like a person.” She can always be counted on by Buffs fans to make gameday a little more special.
At 13-years-old, the spunky buffalo is not going into retirement sleepish. Instead, Ralphie V’s energy and speed have only increased, according to her handlers. Unable to respond well to cues, it seems the buffalo is too fast for her own runners, the reason for her retirement.
CU fans won’t have long to wait until Ralphie VI dawns the iconic CU symbol to lead the football team to victory. Graves has said that he and his program have already begun the search for her predecessor, looking for a buffalo that “wants to be around people.”