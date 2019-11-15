Inside the wild frat formal that contributed to the split between SigEp and IFC

The University of Colorado Boulder was aware of a Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) winter formal where fraternity members were kicked out of the hotel and a member given summons for trespassing and property damage. The incident also contributed to the fraternity’s split with IFC on The Hill.

When SigEp first announced its split with IFC on The Hill and its intentions to rejoin CU, public details of the formal were scant but police records obtained by the CU Independent show a wild night that eventually led to students being expelled from the fraternity. Within the coming weeks, CU will vote if the fraternity will be allowed to reaffiliate with the university. By the end of the evening, all formal-goers were removed from the hotel and a SigEp member faced a summons for trespassing and property damage. Formal-goers also stole alcohol from the hotel bar, but charges were not pressed, according to the notes.

SigEp had been undergoing investigations before the spring formal from IFC on the Hill. Judicial hearings were held to address legal charges including assault and disorderly conduct. SigEp originally stated in a press release in September that they decided to reaffiliate with CU to improve the “membership experience” and “chapter culture”.

Shortly after midnight on April 13 police were called to Winter Park Mountain Lodge as the hotel was in the process of removing the fraternity and other formal-goers. One fraternity member discharged a fire extinguisher into a hallway. The member was removed by hotel staff but snuck back in before everyone was kicked out. The member told police that he snuck back in because “I paid $300 to have fun with my boys,” according to the police records. He was found later that night consuming marijuana in a hotel room at a party with about 30 people in a room.

“When the incident at the hotel happened we were notified shortly after,” Stephanie Baldwin, Assistant Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life said.

Fraternities are in the process of re-affiliating with CU as the university tries to change its relationship with the social organizations.

“Matters were resolved between hotel management, the individual responsible parties, as well as the chapter’s executive board,” said Jake Weidemann, the chapter president would only comment through Sig EP Cheif Communications officer Heather Kirk. “Members of the executive board and standards board conducted an internal membership review with the interviews occurring in May, and made decisions based on the individuals’ history within the chapter and their commitment to standards moving forward.”

Weidemann attended formal and, according to him, also went through being interviewed by other members through the internal membership review process. Before being president he served as the representative for SigEp during the IFC on the Hill judicial board hearings.

According to Baldwin, the events did not influence the university’s decision. The members were upfront and informed the university after the events occurred, she said.

While IFC on the hill focuses punishment for legal issues with a straightforward approach, Baldwin said CU is changing to a “restorative justice” process. It is written in the constitution of the Office of Student Conduct that they act as an advisory committee to CU IFC. These committees work with local officials of greek organizations and national headquarters when necessary.

“We have a great relationship with conduct in that they help guide,” Baldwin said. “The students really do manage the process.”

According to Baldwin, CU admits that SigEp members are students first. The behavior of one student reflects on everyone, no matter the organization they are involved in. CU officials have spoken to national headquarters who agree the chapter has work to do within itself.

CU IFC ends its leadership cycle at the end of the year and will officially vote whether or not to let SigEp become a university-affiliated fraternity within the next few weeks. Through a process facilitated by the national organizers and university officials, the fraternity has been working to meet CU IFC standards.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu