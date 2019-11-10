Coats for Colorado ends Nov. 15

Coats for Colorado works to provide winter coats for Coloradans of all ages at no cost. Denver 7 News and Dependable Cleaners have worked together since 1982 to collect more than 2 million coats for those in need. This year, the collection began Sept. 1 and will end on Nov. 15.

Being Colorado’s largest coat drive, Coats for Colorado has provided over 2 million coats to Colorado citizens, including over 100,000 in 2016 alone. The Dependable Cleaners and Shirt Laundry company established the drive in 1982. They first partnered with Denver 7 News to sponsor a 2003 campaign.

Winter in Colorado can be harsh even for people with clothing and gear to stay warm. The average low temperature in November is -3.9 degrees Celsius in the Denver area. Without proper protection from the cold, these low temperatures can be life-threatening.

Colorado has one of the highest homeless populations in the country. The National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH) reported that in 2018, over 10,000 people in Colorado were homeless.

Those who would like to contribute new or gently used winter clothing can bring them to one of the following locations on the University of Colorado Boulder campus:

Wolf Law – Second floor, near the library

University Memorial Center (UMC) – Second floor, near the reception desk

Regent – Second floor, area inside the double doors

Engineering Center – Main lobby, west side of the main entrance

Stadium – Main entrance & OCC

Wilderness Place – Front lobby

RL2 – Third floor, break room

GROC – First floor, entry

Housing & Dining Services Facility Operations

Center for Community (C4C) – Main floor

Pearl East Business Park (4845 Pearl East Cir., Suite 200) – Lobby of the suite

ARCE – Fourth floor, lobby

If you have trouble finding a bin, you can contact the Staff Council office at 303-492-5473 or at staffcouncil@colorado.edu. If you are in need of a coat this season, call 211 and you will be connected to the Mile High United Way.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Regan Donofrio at regan.donofrio@colorado.edu.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Emma Pond at emma.pond@colorado.edu.