CU alum Tesla Quartet to perform in Grusin

The Tesla Quartet, composed of CU alum, will return to Grusin Music Hall for two performances on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The quartet formed at The Juilliard School in 2008 by violinists Ross Synder and Michelle Lie, violist Edwin Kaplan and cellist Serafim Smigelskiy. From 2009 to 2012, they studied at CU Boulder with the Takacs Quartet as the graduate string quartet-in-residence. The quartet has won multiple prizes in international competitions, including the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition and J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition. The group has also performed at prestigious venues, from New York’s Lincoln Center to London’s Wigmore Hall. BBC Music Magazine featured The Tesla Quartet’s 2018 debut album “Haydn, Ravel, Stravinsky” as its album of the month last year.

The quartet’s program at CU will feature several modern pieces, including “Variations on a Russian Theme,” a collection of Russian folk songs; Pavel Karmanov’s avant-garde work “String quaREtet”; and “String Quartet No.3 Songlines” by Michael Ippolito, the winner of Tesla’s Call for Scores competition. The show will finish off with a classic: Tchaikovsky’s “String Quartet No. 1, Op. 11.”

More information about the Tesla Quartet can be found here. Tickets can be purchased from CU Presents here.

