Police release name of CUPD officer involved in Friday night shooting

Police revealed Monday that Sgt. Matt DeLaria of the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department was the officer who shot at a homicide suspect Friday night at the Table Mesa Park-n-Ride. DeLaria has been a CUPD officer for more than 20 years and is also a member of the Boulder Police Department SWAT team. He is currently on paid administrative leave.

BPD responded to a call Friday to check on a woman who lived in an apartment at 3267 30th Street. The person who made the call contacted police a second time shortly after the request, saying that the woman’s husband was leaving the apartment with two children and possibly armed with a gun, according to a statement from BPD. Upon arriving at the residence, officers found the woman dead and determined she had been murdered.

Following this, officers found and followed the suspect’s car which also had two children inside. The suspect made it to the top of the parking structure when police attempted to negotiate with him but were unsuccessful, according to the statement. DeLaria then shot at the suspect who fell or jumped from the five-story structure. The suspect was transported to Boulder Community Health where he was pronounced dead. The children were unharmed.

Five Boulder County investigators are now investigating the incident. Once completed, the investigation will be turned over to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

Police believe there may still be witnesses to Friday night’s event. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Sgt. Matt Cage with the Longmont Police Department at (303)-651-8520.

