The Connection accepting submissions for wall art designs

by Anna Haynes
(Photo courtesy of the University of Colorado)

The University Memorial Center at the University of Colorado Boulder is holding a contest for CU students to submit wall art for The Connection. Submissions are due Friday, Nov. 1.

The Connection is a student lounge center in the UMC containing the only bowling alley in Boulder. It is currently closed and undergoing renovations, which began Aug. 1 of this year. The space will reopen in Jan. 2020 with two mural spaces displaying the winning designs from the contest.

Students can submit designs for one or both of the designated mural spaces, which will be on the south wall and the west wall of The Connection, respectively. They can also work independently or collaboratively. Participants must be CU Boulder students at the time of the submission.

According to the contest webpage, the designs “should reflect student life, social connection and the CU Boulder spirit,” outlining the following criteria on which submissions will be evaluated:

  • Artistic merit or creativity.
  • Reflection of the theme and appropriateness for a venue that is welcoming to all. 
  • Relevance to the physical space. 
  • Accuracy of the file format.

Further submission guidelines can be found on the contest webpage. Students can submit their wall art here.

