Nobuntu to perform traditional Zimbabwean songs at Macky Auditorium

Nobuntu, a female a capella quintet, will perform traditional Zimbabwean songs at Macky Auditorium on Wednesday. The quintet is on their second US tour, following the release of their most recent album ‘Obabes beMbube’ (‘Women of Mbube’). The title reflects the quintet’s unique contribution to mbube, a traditionally male-dominated genre.

Their work has received critical acclaim in Zimbabwe and internationally. The quintet was nominated for “Best Musician of the Year” at the 2015 Zimbabwe International Women Award and won “Best Imbube Group” at the Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2017 and 2019.

Nobuntu means “mother of ubuntu” in Nunti. “Ubuntu,” which translates to humanity and kindness, plays an integral part in Zimbabwean society. Nobuntu promotes cultural ideals through music which focuses on community and compassion. Nobuntu’s song “Umusa” (“Kindness”) from “Obabes de Mbube” encapsulates this feeling.

Nobuntu’s a capella style emphasizes colorful harmonies and playful call and responses. Minimal instrumental accompaniment, including light percussion and mbira (thumb piano), and vocal ornamentation of whistles and clicks embellish the vocals. Onstage, the quintet dances energetically, tapping their feet and clapping their hands.

Nobuntu’s performance on campus is Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and information can be found here. More information about Nobuntu’s tour can be found here.

Contact CU Independent Assistant Arts Editor Isabella Fincher at isabella.fincher@colorado.edu.