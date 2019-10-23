Koelbel Building reopened after gas leak forces evacuation

Updated: The Koelbel Building has been reopened. Classes in Koelbel scheduled to begin at or after 1 p.m. will continue as scheduled.

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department and Boulder Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a gas leak caused by ongoing construction near the Koelbel business building.

At roughly 11:05 a.m., construction crews accidentally cut a gas line near the Koelbel business building and the Engineering Center, according to statement from the university. Xcel Energy is currently working to stop the leak and recover the building.

CUPD confirmed that the building has been evacuated and are asking students to avoid the area.

Xcel estimates that the Koelbel Building will be closed for at least two hours.

